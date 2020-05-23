Number 10 has released their first statement in response to reports a top government advisor flouted lockdown rules - but say the trip fell 'in line with coronavirus guidelines'.

The statement from Downing Street is the first official confirmation of Dominic Cummings' 260-mile trip from London to County Durham, which broke in several newspapers last night.

He is said to have visited his parents while experiencing coronavirus symptoms in order to secure childcare.

But Downing Street says that he never went to his family's home, and instead went to one nearby in case their help was needed with childcare.

READ MORE: Ian Blackford suggests government 'cover-up' over Cummings' alleged 260-mile lockdown trip

The statement read: "Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for.

"His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed.

"His sister shopped for the family and left everything outside."

Reports in the media this morning suggested Cummings was spoken to by police about his flouting, and the regional force confirmed they attended a property in County Durham to talk to the owners of an address in the city after reports a person had travelled there from London.

However, the Downing Street statement puts down these claims, and says: "At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported.

READ MORE: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after claims he broke lockdown rules in 260-mile journey from London to Durham

"His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines.

"Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally."

He has being facing calls to resign from opposition party leaders, with the SNP's Ian Blackford accusing the government of a 'cover-up'.

Blackford said the PM has 'serious questions' to answer, in light of more reports suggesting members of Downing Street were aware of the flouting.

“I think what should have happened by now is that Dominic Cummings should have gone," Blackford told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "What I find interesting…is that (according to some reports) members of Downing Street knew about this so, first and foremost, Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer over what now appears to be a cover-up."

Sir Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: "If Dominic Cummings has broken the lockdown guidelines, he will have to resign, it is as simple as that."

READ MORE: The high-profile figures who have breached lockdown restrictions

Labour, meanwhile, said No 10 needed to issue a "very swift explanation" about what went on.

A party spokesman said: "If accurate, the Prime Minister's chief adviser appears to have breached the lockdown rules. The Government's guidance was very clear: stay at home and no non-essential travel.

"The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for Dominic Cummings."