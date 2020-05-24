Over the past few weeks, chef Paul Tamburrini has been creating fantastic feasts for you to make at home, so you don't feel you're missing out during lockdown.

This week's recipes are a sumptuous three-course meal fit for any table:

Caesar salad with lettuce emulsion

Serves 4-6 starters

4 Romaine lettuce hearts, cut into bite sized bites

200g parmesan shavings

8 fillets of good quality anchovies in oil, halved lengthways

For the bread croutons

1 Day old baguette

Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

For the dressing

1½ cloves of garlic, green germ removed and finely grated

5 fillets of salted anchovies in oil

2 free range eggs

50ml red wine vinegar

2tsp Dijon mustard

240ml grapeseed oil

75g finely grated parmesan

Juice of ½ lemon

½ tsp of Worcestershire sauce

2 drops of Tabasco

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the lettuce emulsion

240g Baby gems leaves, green only – washed

1 ½ tsp Dijon mustard

200ml vegetable oil

100ml cold water

Table salt

For the bread tuilles

Preheat the oven to 160C – cut 12 very thinly slices from the baguette, so you have 2 per person. Place on a baking sheet and drizzle with a little olive oil and season with sea salt and black pepper. Bake for around 8-10 minutes until golden brown and remove from the oven.

For the dressing

Place the garlic, anchovies, egg yolks, red wine vinegar and mustard in a blender and blend until smooth. Whilst the machine is still running, gradually add the oil and water and create an emulsion. Pass the mixture through a fine sieve and correct the seasoning – set aside.

For the lettuce emulsion

Blanch the leaves in lightly seasoned boiling water for 2 minutes. Refresh in ice cold water and drain thoroughly onto kitchen paper. Place the lettuce along with a pinch of salt and the mustard in a food processor and blend until super smooth. Reduce the speed and slowly add the oil and water a little at a time and create an emulsion. Pass through a fine sieve into a clean bowl.

Serve

Toss the romaine lettuce in the Caesar dressing and coat evenly, then layer the dressed leaves with the parmesan shavings, bread tuiles and anchovies so that they are distributed through the salad. Repeat this until the layers are finished. Serve the lettuce emulsion on the side to this wonderfully versatile salad.

Fried chicken

Serves 6

For the brine

600g boneless chicken thighs cut into quarters

120ml buttermilk

6g salt

6g coriander seeds toasted and crushed

3g black peppercorns toasted and crushed

For the flour mix

100b plain flour

25g semolina

2 tsp of fine sea salt

6g coriander seeds toasted and crushed

3g black peppercorns toasted and crushed

2g smoked paprika

1. Mix all the ingredients for the brine in a bowl, add the chicken thighs, cover and chill for 24hrs.

2. Set a wire rack on a baking sheet, drain the chicken thighs from the marinade, strain the marinade through a fine sieve and transfer into a shallow baking dish; set aside. Remove and discard any pieces of onion from the thighs, dredge each peace of the chicken in the season flour and dust off any excess flour so that the pieces are evenly coated. Dip the chicken pieces in the reserved marinade and shake of any excess marinade, then dredge each piece of chicken again in the seasoned flour. Dust off any excess flour and place on a wire rack. Place the chicken pieces in the freezer until ready to fry.

3. Heat 3 inches of vegetable oil in a heavy pot over a medium heat to 165C. Cook in small batches and fry the chicken until golden and crispy, and cook through for around 8 minutes. Transfer the fried chicken to paper towels to drain the excess oil.

Serve with creme fraiche and freshly grated lemon zest – season and serve

Chocolate cake and chocolate sorbet

Serves 4

For the cake

210g butter, plus extra to grease tin

320g good-quality dark chocolate

100g plain flour

80g cocoa powder

4 large eggs

260g caster sugar

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180C/gas 4. Grease a 20cm square baking tin and line with baking parchment, leaving a slight overhang on each side to act as handles. Grease the parchment with butter.

2 Melt the chocolate and butter together in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Sift the flour and cocoa powder together into a small bowl.

3 Using an electric mixer, whisk the eggs and sugar together until the mixture is pale and thick enough to form a ribbon trail when the beaters are lifted (about 7-10 minutes). Carefully fold in the flour and cocoa mixture, using a rubber spatula.

4 Pour in a quarter of the melted chocolate mixture and fold together. Repeat until all of the chocolate is fully incorporated.

5 Pour the mixture into the prepared tin. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the top is firm to the touch. Leave to cool in the tin on a wire rack.

6 When cool, lift the cake out of the tin on to a board, using the paper handles. Now, using a serrated knife dipped in hot water, cut the cake into slices.

For the chocolate sorbet

50ml milk

75g caster sugar

20g liquid glucose

15g unsweetened cocoa powder

25g milk chocolate, chopped

25g dark, bitter chocolate chopped

Method

1 Put the milk, 200ml water, the sugar, liquid glucose and cocoa powder into a saucepan. Bring to the boil over a medium-high heat, stirring continuously with a whisk. Lower the heat and simmer gently for 2 minutes.

2 Take off the heat, add all the chopped chocolate and whisk for about 2 minutes until fully melted and smooth. Allow to cool.

3 Once cooled, pour the mixture into an ice-cream maker and churn until almost firm. Transfer to a suitable container, seal and place in the freezer until ready to serve. Best eaten within a week of making.

To serve

Melt 20g chocolate and paint a little on each plate (optional). Add a slice of cake. Dust with a little cocoa powder (optional).

Serve with sorbet on the side.