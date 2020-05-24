A campaign van has been placed outside Dominic Cummings’ house in blaring health advice and clips of Boris Johnson thanking the public for their sacrifice.

The stunt from Led By Donkeys, comes after Boris Johnson’s chief adviser travelled more than 260 miles during the coronavirus lockdown to Durham in the northeast of England, to be near his family.

Clip here. The van is run by the group Led By Donkeys. pic.twitter.com/0OZZpVcwOp — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) May 24, 2020

Video from the campaign van has clips such as Boris Johnson saying: “So many millions and millions of people across the country have been doing the right thing.”

In another, the Prime Minister says: “You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.”

Reports suggest that no one is in the home with Dominic Cummings spotted going into Downing Street earlier today.

The campaign has been applauded by some but criticised as harassment by others.

A social media user wrote: "Brilliant work by Led by Donkeys: playing videos of individual sacrifice outside Cummings' house."

One user was more critical saying: "Sorry, as a Cummings-critic, I have to admit this is out of order. This is a step further than doorstepping. He has a child in that house, and though I'm not a fan of his behaviour, this behaviour outside his family home is more indefensible."

Another added: " I usually support @ByDonkeys, just not comfortable with this."