A campaign van has been placed outside Dominic Cummings’ house in blaring health advice and clips of Boris Johnson thanking the public for their sacrifice.

The stunt from Led By Donkeys, comes after Boris Johnson’s chief adviser travelled more than 260 miles during the coronavirus lockdown to Durham in the northeast of England, to be near his family.

Clip here. The van is run by the group Led By Donkeys. pic.twitter.com/0OZZpVcwOp — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) May 24, 2020

Video from the campaign van has clips such as Boris Johnson saying: “So many millions and millions of people across the country have been doing the right thing.”

In another, the Prime Minister says: “You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.”

Reports suggest that no one is in the home with Dominic Cummings spotted going into Downing Street earlier today.

The campaign has been applauded by some but criticised as harassment by others.

Led by Donkeys also put up a separate installation on Westminster Bridge Road on Friday.

Posting a photo of the billboard, which reads “Stay alert, Government incompetence costs lives”, the group said: “When the PM’s top adviser is criss-crossing the country with coronavirus, it’s definitely time to stay alert.”

A social media user wrote: "Brilliant work by Led by Donkeys: playing videos of individual sacrifice outside Cummings' house."

One user was more critical saying: "Sorry, as a Cummings-critic, I have to admit this is out of order. This is a step further than doorstepping. He has a child in that house, and though I'm not a fan of his behaviour, this behaviour outside his family home is more indefensible."

When the PM’s top adviser is criss-crossing the country with coronavirus, it’s definitely time to Stay Alert

(Location: Westminster Bridge Rd, London) pic.twitter.com/5LURL0j7yd — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) May 24, 2020

Another added: " I usually support @ByDonkeys, just not comfortable with this."

Mr Cummings has denied returning to Durham in April, weeks after his initial time spent self-isolating in the region.

Speaking outside his London home on Sunday, after one journalist asked if he had been back to Durham in April, Mr Cummings said: “No, I did not.”

The Labour Party has called for Mr Johnson to front the daily Downing Street press conference to explain what went on, and is demanding an investigation into Mr Cummings’ behaviour.