Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed his top aide Dominic Cummings over allegations he breached lockdown restrictions, saying: “He has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

Addressing the media at a politics briefing on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister said: “I have had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings and I have concluded that in travelling to find the right kind of childcare, at the moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus – and when he had no alternative – I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent.

“And I do not mark him down for that.”

READ MORE: Politics LIVE: Boris Johnson defends Dominic Cummings after 'lockdown breach'

Conservative MPs and other had piled the pressure on the Prime Minister after it was revealed that his chief aide travelled 250 miles from London to Durham during the lockdown.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on Boris Johnson to be removed from office saying: "I know it is tough to lose a trusted adviser at the height of crisis but when it's a choice of that or integrity of vital public health advice, the latter must come first."

His response attracted significant comment from politicians across the spectrum with many questioning the move from the Prime Minister.

Asked if Mr Cummings’ actions would undermine the public health message, Mr Johnson said: “No, because the sharp distinction is that unlike the lady who you mentioned, Mr Cummings actually went into lockdown, because he had symptoms, went into self-isolation for 14 days or more and that is what you should do.

“The particular circumstances of his isolation, as I’ve said now several times, were determined by the childcare needs of the family.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This was a test of the Prime Minister and he has failed it.

“It is an insult to sacrifices made by the British people that Boris Johnson has chosen to take no action against Dominic Cummings.

“The public will be forgiven for thinking there is one rule for the Prime Minister’s closest adviser and another for the British people.

“The Prime Minister’s actions have undermined confidence in his own public health message at this crucial time.

“Millions were watching for answers and they got nothing. That’s why the Cabinet Secretary must now launch an urgent inquiry.”

Westminster group leader for the SNP, Ian Blackford, tweeted: “Boris Johnson told us to stay at home and to isolate if we had Covid-19. There was no caveat that this does not apply to Dominic Cummings.

“By supporting Cummings at his press conference Boris Johnson displays a failure of leadership and undermines his own public health messages.”

@BorisJohnson told us to stay at home and to isolate if we had covid-19. There was no caveat that this does not apply to Dominic Cummings. By supporting Cummings at his press conference @BorisJohnson displays a failure of leadership and undermines his own public health messages. — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) May 24, 2020

Green MP Caroline Lucas criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings.

She wrote on Twitter: “Unbelievable – PM says Cummings has acted ‘responsibly, legally and with integrity’.

“In fact he’s acted arrogantly, illegally and with gross irresponsibility.

“Even by PM’s own abysmal standards, this must surely be the lowest point.”

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley accused Boris Johnson of being “dismissive and arrogant” over his defence of Dominic Cummings.

He tweeted: “Dismissive and arrogant from the Prime Minister.

“Cummings did have an alternative.

The public will be forgiven for thinking there is one rule for the Prime Minister’s closest adviser and another for the British people. The Prime Minister’s actions have undermined confidence in his own public health message at this crucial time. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 24, 2020

“No acknowledgement whatsoever that this is undermining confidence in the Government’s Covid-19 response and will cost lives.

“Cummings must go.”

Dismissive and arrogant from the Prime Minister. Cummings did have an alternative. No acknowledgement whatsoever that this is undermining confidence in the Government’s Covid-19 response and will cost lives. Cummings must go. — Jonathan Bartley (@jon_bartley) May 24, 2020

The instincts of most other fathers in the country was to look after their partner and children at home. Bad fathering guys. https://t.co/z1scEvjPDP — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) May 24, 2020

Labour MP Jess Phillips criticised the Prime Minister’s comment that Dominic Cummings “followed the instincts of every father” in travelling to County Durham during lockdown. She wrote on Twitter: “The instincts of most other fathers in the country was to look after their partner and children at home.”

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon calls for Dominic Cummings to quit

Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said he was “very disappointed” with the Prime Minister’s decision to defend Dominic Cummings.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m very disappointed, I think it was an opportunity to put this to bed and I fear that now the story is simply going to run and run.”

Shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, tweeted: “(Boris Johnson) said Cummings was following his instincts, the rest of the country was following the rules.

“Where does that leave us if everyone now is to follow their instincts?”

Spot on from @GaryGibbonBlog – you said Cummings was following his instincts, the rest of the country was following the rules. Where does that leave us if everyone now is to follow their instincts? — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) May 24, 2020

David Warburton, the Tory MP for Somerton and Frome, said he was “unconvinced” by Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings.

“As much as I despise any baying pitchfork-led trials by social media, I’m unconvinced by the PM’s defence of #Cummings,” he tweeted.

“We’ve all been tasked with tempering our parental, and other, instincts by strictly adhering to Govt guidance.”

As much as I despise any baying pitchfork-led trials by social media, I'm unconvinced by the PM's defence of #Cummings.We've all been tasked with tempering our parental, and other, instincts by strictly adhering to Govt guidance. — David Warburton MP (@DJWarburton) May 24, 2020

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has tweeted a reminder that the Prime Minister’s comments about lockdown do not apply in Scotland.

She tweeted: “A reminder that PM’s comments just now on lockdown/schools applies to England. The situation in Scotland is set out in thread below. We are making progress against this virus but to avoid a resurgence we must move carefully. And we must maintain trust in public health advice.”