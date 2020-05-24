The official UK Civil Service twitter account has tweeted: “Arrogant and offensive.
“Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?”
It tweeted the message about 20 minutes after the conclusion of the Downing Street press conference.
The message has nearly 22,000 likes and over 16,000 retweets.
The tweet was live for about 10 minutes before being deleted.
The post on the official UK Civil Service twitter feed, which read: “Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?”, has since been deleted.
