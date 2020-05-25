I USUALLY enjoy reading the contributions from your columnist Struan Stevenson but his latest article ("Sturgeon’s glacial easing of lockdown is too little, too late", The Herald, May 23) was surely a timely reminder that he remains a Tory at heart. He bemoans the "glacial easing" of Scotland’s lockdown and claims that here we remain under "house arrest". He compounds matters by making comparisons with the moves by Downing Street to ease the lockdown in England. He gives the impression that Nicola Sturgeon is deliberately dragging her feet and that it will be some time before Scotland is "finally catching up with England".

The problem for Ms Stevenson is that he conveniently disregards the evidence, particularly the experience south of the Border. To complain that Scotland is at least "three weeks behind England" ignores the fact that the virus has taken time to spread northwards. It is now some weeks since Covid-19 peaked in London. Then for some reason he criticises the First Minister for pursuing a four-phased approach to easing lockdown which is "in sharp contrast to what the Prime Minister has introduced". But surely such a phased approach in England is exactly what Boris Johnson announced, and indeed Downing Street has just claimed credit for what is now being rolled out in Scotland?

The real problem, however, for Mr Stevenson is public reaction. I think that it is abundantly clear that the cautious and measured approach of our First Minister commands considerable public support, which stands in stark contrast with how Boris Johnson’s decisions are perceived. His rushed and ill-thought-out decision to insist that schools in England should be opened on June 1 is a classic example of how not to proceed. While here in Scotland the decision to bring pupils back to school on August 11 (and all schools, not "some schools" as stated by Mr Stevenson was reached following wide consultations with local authorities, parents and teaching unions – and crucially with the support of scientific advice – this simply cannot be said for the actions of the Tory Government.

Not surprisingly the mood in England is one of confusion and concern. According to reports, the UK Government’s policy to reopen schools will not be followed by perhaps as many as 18 local authorities. Teaching unions have expressed serious reservations on behalf of their members. Schools and teachers have been given little time to physically prepare their teaching programmes, classrooms, toilets and playgrounds for the children’s safe return. The scientific advice also urges caution. The Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England warns that “the essential well-functioning local test, trace and isolate protocols will not be in place in England by early June”, Not surprisingly the latest opinion poll suggests that the June 1 start has the support of only 36 per cent of parents; a large majority would prefer a September return. This is in marked contrast to experience here, where I would suggest public support for the "glacial easing" remains strong.

Eric Melvin, Edinburgh EH10.

STRUAN Stevenson's article was a timely reminder, if such were needed, that the Tories have, if anything, consolidated their position as the Nasty Party. His advocacy of rapid easing of lockdown belittles the suffering of those who have already died from the effects of the virus, the courage and dedication of those in the NHS and the care sector and the fears of those of us who, because of existing medical conditions, are at high risk if we contract the virus. While recognising the damage that the economy is suffering, the cavalier disregard he displays for the human costs likely to be incurred through easing too much, too soon, is appalling.

We should, of course, not be surprised by this. The UK has a Prime Minister who lies, sleeps around and failed to take action in the early stages of the pandemic, preferring meaningless twaddle about British exceptionalism. In Priti Patel we have a Home Secretary who smirkingly advances legislation that would shut off the opportunities granted to her family in the past; “pull up the drawbridge, I'm OK”. Jacob Rees-Mogg openly flaunts the opportunities he has helped to create for dubious financial deals, the profits from which he stashes away in overseas tax havens until such time as this Government provides similar facilities for the ultra-rich within the country. Having promised that food standards would not be compromised in the search for trade deals to

replace those within the EU, Parliament then votes to remove all such protection to appease the United States.

As for the behaviour of Dominic Cummings, words fail me. His complete disregard for the letter and spirit of the emergency measures, is beyond belief.

What is also surprising, in a smaller way, is that you chose to devote half a page to Mr Stevenson's nonsense.

Dr RM Morris, Ellon.

IT is becoming abundantly clear with each passing day that Nicola Sturgeon’s calculated decision to "grandstand" her position as First Minister by trailing England’s easing of the Corona lockdown in order for Scotland "to go its own way" is beginning to backfire on her – indeed, Struan Stevenson astutely sees through her lame excuses that she is not playing politics .

Also, the SNP’s request for Westminster to extend the furlough scheme beyond October for Scotland has been essentially denied, piling pressure on the First Minister to catch up with England in respect of lockdown easing.

Now, instead of being perceived as leading from the front, increasingly, Ms Sturgeon is going to be perceived as passively following from behind – not a good track-record for entering the 2021 Holyrood elections.

Philip Adams, Crosslee.

I WAS going to sit down and compose a lengthy, erudite response to Struan Stevenson's interesting take on the Scottish Government's proposed road map. Then I read your leader column ("Easing of virus lockdown to be welcomed", The Herald, May 23) and put my pen away.

Alastair Clark, Stranraer.

STRUAN Stevenson has a good go at the Scottish Government. Fine, that's what Tories do, but I must comment on his sign-off, "Historically, pandemics either ended with the medical containment of the disease, which in our case could occur with the development of a vaccine, or they end when society loses its fear of the virus"

He suggests that since a vaccine is a long way off, "it's time we lost our fear".

Grand, there are three ways to do this.

First, be immune. Secondly, die of the virus. Or of course, you could go the third way, and that's to be so rich and isolated from real life, as it is lived by most of the rest of us, that you are not affected by it, nor do you have to give a hoot.

AJ Clarence, Prestwick.

I THINK I am a reasonably tolerant man. I very rarely lose my temper. But I am enraged by Dominic Cummings's behaviour. How dare he? The lockdown instructions were very clear, despite the weasel words of the deputy English Chief Medical Officer, Jenny Harries. She knows that she dare not say anything against her masters for fear of losing her job.

Everyone and their auntie knows that he did the wrong thing. Trying to excuse it on a technicality just makes it worse. Then we are told it was because he was concerned for his four-year-old son. Really? Did he not have any other options open to him? Does he not have any friends who live locally? I suppose not. But whose fault is that?

Why should I or anyone else follow Matt Hancock's instruction? I'll tell you why. Because it raises the risk to others.

Robin Mather, Musselburgh.

DOMINIC Cummings – the perfect example of the adage don't do as I do, do as I tell you.

Dave Biggart, Kilmacolm.

INTERESTING that despite reasonably positive public opinion of Nicola Sturgeon's handling of the pandemic in Scotland, there were three negative letters in The Herald (May 23). The performance of the Scottish Government has certainly not been flawless, but the criticism, to paraphrase Mr James Martin, is pathetic.

First, Ms Sturgeon would have been severely criticised if she had diverged from the UK at the beginning of the outbreak, and the UK was slow. Secondly, as a retired clinician, I disagree with retired NHS manager Danny Crawford about patient confidentiality. It was, presumably, suggested by clinicians and accepted by the First Minister. It may be a moot point, but I would side with that view. If there was poor contact tracing, that needs to be avoided in the future.

Finally, I get the impression that whatever Ms Sturgeon and the current Scottish Government do, these correspondents and their ilk will find a reason to criticise. R McMurtrie talks about Ms Sturgeon's empathy, but many would consider hers as genuine concern for others. Would he prefer Boris Johnson's or Priti Patel's form of "empathy"?

George Rhind, Clydebank.

UNTIL now, according to the UK Government daily reports, approximately three million people in England have been tested for Covid-19. On a pro rata basis that could mean that we have tested approximately 300,000 people in Scotland. However, any figures I have heard do not at all approach this figure.

I accept that, as the First Minister says, testing is not the silver bullet, but as it is being touted strongly by the World Health Organisation, surely we should be maximising our efforts in this regard and letting the Scottish people know the results.

W MacIntyre, East Kilbride.

THE proposed return of golf to being one of our permitted activities has been greeted with a fanfare. Further along the Scottish Government's route map, we are advised to drive no more than five miles.

The authors of this document are obviously unaware of the fact that many golfers live as many as 20 or more miles from their clubs. I think in particular of several clubs on the Ayrshire and east coasts which depend for survival upon members who live in and around Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Tough luck, I suppose.

David Miller, Milngavie.

