A petition has been launched calling for Dominic Cummings to be sacked.

The petition was launched after it was reported that the aide to the Prime Minister breached lockdown rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing sustained pressure to sack his key aide Dominic Cummings after backing his key aide at the Downing Street briefing last night.

Mr Johnson fronted Downing Street’s coronavirus briefing to back Mr Cummings, saying he had “acted responsibly, legally and with integrity” and that “any parent would frankly understand what he did”.

Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family – apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son – while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

Sharing the petition, SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford tweeted: “There cannot be one rule for the Tory government and another for the rest of us. Over 240,000 people have already signed this petition. You can add your voice to tell @BorisJohnson we won’t be treated like fools”

The petition surpassed 200,000 signatures 8 hours ago and has had close to 50,000 today alone.

