As lockdown continues across the country, the idea of a summer holiday might be the last thing on people's minds.

But as the weather continues to improve, and measures begin to ease, it’s understandable that some people may be looking forward to some quality time in the sun.

And with the idea of some travel restrictions being reduced between certain countries, could a foreign holiday still be on the cards?

Here, we’ve pulled together the latest government advice and updates from airlines to help keep you informed.

Can I travel abroad for a holiday?





Currently, British nationals are being urged not to take any non-essential foreign travel.

Some countries, including the US, have travel restrictions in place which are limiting or preventing foreign arrivals.

And the UK Government is planning to introduce a 14-day quarantine period “as soon as possible”, meaning visitors and UK nationals returning home will have to self-isolate for two weeks once arriving here.

However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested that “air bridges” could be introduced.

This would see an arrangement where travellers arriving in from countries with low coronavirus levels could be exempt from quarantine.

For example, Greece’s tourism industry hopes to once again be “open for business” sometime in July – with their tourism minister Haris Theoharis calling on their country to be exempt from quarantine rules.

What do the airlines say?





Easyjet

EasyJet is to resume flights from 22 European airports from June 15.

Flights will serve a number of UK airports including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Gatwick, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Belfast.

The only international route from the UK will be between Gatwick and Nice, France.

New measures introduced, however, will mean passengers must wear masks and no food will be sold during flights.

A spokeswoman said it is “introducing new measures to help ensure safety and wellbeing, including enhanced aircraft cleaning and disinfection and requirement for passengers and crew to wear masks.”

Jet2

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has announced plans to resume flights and holidays on July 1.

A spokesman said: “We have said throughout that the sun will shine again and when it does, we will be there to take customers away on their well-deserved holidays.

“As well as taking them away for their much-needed holidays, customers can be assured that we will be implementing measures, in consultation with the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and well-being of everybody onboard.”

Destinations will include Alicante, Zante, Verona, Malaga and Madeira.

Customers set to depart before this will be contacted by Jet2, to discuss their options, including rebooking their holiday.

TUI

TUI is planning to resume trips on June 12 to destinations including Albania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany and Iceland

The tour operator says the situation will be "continuously reviewed."

A TUI spokeswoman said: “We understand that these are incredibly uncertain times and we’re continually reviewing and updating our policies in line with government guidelines.

"Our holidays departing after 12 June 2020 are currently due to operate as planned.

"It’s also reassuring for customers to know that all of our package holidays are ATOL protected, so travellers can book their future holidays with confidence.

"If the holiday needs to be cancelled down the track, they will be offered the option to either receive a refund credit with a bonus incentive or a cash refund.

"We know our customers will want to travel again and we are excited and ready to take them on their holidays as soon as we are able to.”

Ryanair

Ryanair says it plans to restore 40% of its flights from July 1.

The airline is set to restart flying from most of its 80 bases across Europe – with destinations from the UK including Berlin, Prague, Venice, Malta and Marrakesh.

Passengers and crew will be required to wear face coverings and pass temperature checks. No cash will be accepted on board.

Passengers flying in July or August will have to complete a form detailing how long their visit will be and where they are staying. This will be provided to EU governments.

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said: “It is important for our customers and our people that we return to some normal schedules from 1 July onwards.

“Governments around Europe have implemented a four-month lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work and restart Europe’s tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs.”

BA

British Airways is planning a “meaningful return to service” in July – depending on restrictions being eased.

A spokesman said: "These plans are highly uncertain and subject to the easing of lockdowns and travel restriction."

Virgin Atlantic

The airline has said it won't resume flights until August "at the earliest" following the announcement of the 14-day quarantine for those entering the UK.

A spokeswoman said: "The safety and security of our people and our customers is always our top priority and public health must come first.

"However, by introducing a mandatory 14 day self-isolation for every single traveller entering the UK, the government’s approach will prevent flights from resuming.

"We are continually reviewing our flying programme and with these restrictions, there simply won’t be sufficient demand to resume passenger services before August at the earliest.

“We know that as the Covid-19 crisis subsides, air travel will be a vital enabler of the UK’s economic recover.

“Therefore, we are calling for a multi-layered approach of carefully targeted public health and screening measures, which will allow for a successful and safe restart of international air travel for passengers and businesses.”

Can I travel in Scotland for a trip?





Under current Scottish Government restrictions, all holiday accommodation is closed.

Many tourist hotspots are actively encouraging visitors to stay away to avoid the spread of the virus.

And these measures will NOT change when we move into phase 1 of the four-part route map out of lockdown on Thursday, May 28.

In fact, it is only in phase 3 - which is suspected to be in August by the earliest - will the Scottish Government allow for a "relaxation of restrictions on accommodation providers".