Thousands of people on Twitter have called for the UK to ‘Boo for Boris’ on Tuesday night as they grow tired of the Prime Minister’s leadership.

The social media users took to Twitter after Sunday’s press conference to propose a mass booing of Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening.

The protest, which mirrors the weekly Clap for Carers, comes as Boris Johnson said Dominic Cummings “acted responsibly, legally and with integrity” by travelling to County Durham during lockdown.

Musician and comedian Vikki Stone tweeted:

Caroline Castle added:

Luke Duff jokingly added:

However, not everyone agreed that the Prime Minister should be booed.

Iain Oakley said:

Twitter user naniftrauts added:

Steve Ponsford said:

