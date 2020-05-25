Boris Johnson has backed his most senior advisor for a second day despite his own MPs calling for his resignation.

The Prime Minister said the public and critics could now “make their minds up” about whether Dominic Cummings made the right decision in travelling with his sick wife and child to Durham at the height of the country’s lockdown measures.

During today’s press briefing, Mr Johnson announced that some shops would be able to start opening in England before being bombarded with questions about Mr Cummings’ activities.

He said he had spoken with his aide while he was in Durham, but added: “I had a lot on my plate and didn’t focus on the matter until these stories started to emerge in the last few days.”

Mr Johnson continued: “Do I regret what has happened? Yes, of course.

“I do regret the confusion, anger and pain people feel. This is a country that has been going through the most tremendous difficulties and suffering in the course of the last 10 weeks. I did want people to understand what exactly had happened.

“I tried to explain my version of what I had heard from Dominic Cummings but I couldn’t go into it in all the detail that you wanted to hear and the public needed to hear.”

Asked about whether the public could believe Mr Cummings went on a drive to a local beauty spot, Barnard Castle, to ‘test his eyesight’ Mr Johnson said: “He has already produced quite a substantial chunk of autobiography.

“I really feel it would be wrong of me to try to comment further. I think people will have to make their minds up. He came across as someone who cares very much about his family.

“Reasonable people might disagree with the decisions he took...but my conclusion is that he acted reasonably, legally and with integrity and care for his family and for others.”

Mr Johnson said his own eyesight had been affected since he was struck down with Covid-19, and produced a pair of glasses from his jacket pocket as proof.

When the Prime Minister was asked if he backed Mr Cummings unconditionally, he said: “I cannot give unconditional backing to anybody but I do not believe anybody in Number 10 has done anything to undermine our messaging.”

Several of his own MPs have called for the advisor to step down including former minister Steve Baker, the chair of a select committee Simon Hoare, veteran Tory Sir Roger Gale, Caroline Nokes and their colleague Peter Bone.

Scientists, bishops and opposition politicians have called for his dismissal, with many reiterating their demands following Mr Cummings’ statement.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader said it was “beyond doubt” the aide broke lockdown regulations.

He said: “What should have been a resignation statement turned out to be a botched PR exercise that changes nothing.

“It is now beyond doubt Dominic Cummings broke multiple lockdown rules.

“There was no apology and no contrition from Mr Cummings for his behaviour. He has done nothing but double down on the double standards he has displayed and which millions of people across the UK are furious about.

“There is nothing about Mr Cummings that is exceptional except his complete inability to realise he broke the rules.

“The Prime Minister has no option but to sack [him]. His failure to do so so far is a gross failure of leadership.

“Boris Johnson has apparently known about this for weeks, has failed to offer any answers himself and now has no option but to sack Dominic Cummings and answer questions about his own role in the Downing Street cover-up.

“Boris Johnson’s failure to show leadership is damaging the public health message and putting lives at risk... He must sack Mr Cummings without further delay.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said Mr Cummings had “failed in his attempt to justify his actions.”

He said: “What is particularly upsetting for people listening to his statement is that they have followed the lockdown rules while Dominic Cummings did not.

“Some people have missed the chance to spend final moments with a loved one, missed their loved ones’ funerals. Some have had no help with childcare despite illness. Some people’s sacrifices during this time will leave a lasting trauma.

“Dominic Cummings has not apologised. He stands by his decision to put other peoples’ lives in danger, showing he believes he is above the rules everyone else is following.

“Boris Johnson’s handling of this situation has been unacceptable. Dominic Cummings should be sacked immediately.”

Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said there had to be an independent inquiry into what has happened.

He said: “Countless people have lost loved ones and made enormous, heartbreaking sacrifices every single day. Dominic Cummings has shown that these sacrifices by millions of people don’t matter to him.

"His refusal to have the decency to apologise is an insult to us all. It reveals the worst of his elitist arrogance.

"The bond of trust between the Government and the people has well and truly been broken. The buck stops with the Prime Minister. By failing to act, he risks his Government’s ability to tackle this awful pandemic and keep people safe.



“The Prime Minister must come clean about what he knows and terminate Dominic Cummings’ contract. It is now clearer than ever that, once we are through this crisis, there must also be an independent inquiry to review the Government’s actions."