MP Douglas Ross has quit his junior ministerial role over the Dominic Cummings scandal.

The Moray MP announced this morning that he was tendering his resignation as under secretary fo state for scotland following the senior Downing Street aide's statement last night.

Mr Ross stated that he had "never met" Dominic Cummings and his judgement on the issue had "always been open".

READ MORE: Analysis: Douglas Ross's resignation will continue Cummings furore just when PM hoped it was easing

However, he said, Mr Cummings took decisions that "many others felt were not available to them".

He wrote: "I have never met Dominic Cummings so my judgement on this matter has always been open and I accept his statement on Monday afternoon clarified the actions he took in what he felt were the best interests of his family. However, these were decisions many others felt were not available to them.

"As a father myself, my instinct is to always do what is best for my son and wife. We have been fortunate not to have caught this awful virus but if we did, we are prepared to follow the government advice and stay at home to contain this virus.

"While the intentions may have been well meaning, the reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings interpretation of the govemment advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked.

"I have constituents who didn't get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn't visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government. I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right.

This is not a decision I have reached quickly. I have waited to hear all of the information and thought long and hard over this. I realise both the immediate and long-term implications of my decision to resign from government.

READ MORE: Carlaw says he 'respects' Scotland Office minister quitting over Cummings row

While it has been a great privilege to serve as a Minister, my first duty is to be a representative and I feel I can best represent toy Moray constituents and many across the country who have expressed their feelings about this by resigning as a Minister.

I look forward to continuing to stand up for the people of Moray from the back benches."

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, issued a brief statement in response to his colleague's resignation, saying: “I would like to thank Douglas Ross for his contribution as a minister at the Scotland Office. I know he will continue to be a dedicated and hardworking constituency MP for Moray.”