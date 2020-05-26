International climate talks which were due to be hosted by the UK are expected to be delayed until late next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has emerged.

The UN talks, known as Cop26, were to be held in Glasgow this November, but in early April they were postponed as governments around the world grappled with lockdown.

At the beginning of April, an announcement from the UN’s climate body, the UNFCCC, and the UK Government said the summit would be pushed back to 2021 in light of the global pandemic, with dates to be decided.

However, the UK has proposed the Cop26 could be moved to November 1-12 2021.

READ MORE: Face coverings now ‘expected’ on all public transport

It is understood the proposed dates, which come after wide-ranging consultation, will be decided on by the UNFCCC’s Cop bureau, with discussions on the topic at the bureau’s next meeting on May 28.

Cop26 is the most important round of talks since the global Paris Agreement to tackle climate change was secured in 2015.

This year marks the date by which countries are expected to come forward with stronger emissions cuts to meet the goals of the deal.

Plans submitted so far put the world on a pathway towards more than 3C of warming, though the Paris Agreement commits countries to curb temperatures to 1.5C or 2C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

But with countries around the world grappling with coronavirus, and many putting citizens in lockdown, governments have prioritised the immediate global health crisis.

Since the pandemic took hold, greenhouse gas emissions have dropped sharply as industry and transport have been curtailed, but experts have warned that pollution will soon bounce back without climate action.

READ MORE: Jackson Carlaw says Dominic Cummings should 'consider his position'

There have been warnings that the climate crisis has not gone away in the face of Covid-19.

And there have been widespread calls on governments to ensure the economy recovery from the pandemic is “green”, investing in areas such as renewables, home insulation, public transport and cycling and tree planting to boost jobs and improve lives.

Richard Black, director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said: “The UK’s proposed new dates for COP26 probably make sense given the realities of how Covid-19 is unfolding across the world, but what will surprise some is that despite saying ‘ambition must continue’, the proposal doesn’t specify sticking to the schedule of the Paris Agreement.

“Governments specifically committed in the Paris Agreement to deliver enhanced carbon-cutting pledges, long-term decarbonisation strategies and 100 billion US dollars (£81 billion) per year in financial assistance ‘by 2020’, not ‘by COP26’, and that remains the ambition of the poorest and most vulnerable nations; so we’ll see if this omission in the UK proposal becomes a bone of contention during this week’s discussions.”