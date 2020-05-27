The Prime Minister is to be quizzed by senior MPs over the coronavirus crisis today, as calls for his key adviser to resign continue to grow.

Boris Johnson will be questioned at a Commons committee meeting over Dominic Cummings' decision to drive from London to Durham during the lockdown.

It's the latest in the growing revolt in the PM's party, with at least 30 Conservative MPs now publicly calling for Cummings to be sacked or to resign.

It comes as a YouGov survey for The Times showed the Tory lead over Labour dropped by nine points during the Cummings saga.

Support for the government also fell four points to 44%, while Labour rose five points in the week to Tuesday to 38%.

Senior ministers have expressed public support for the defiant adviser but there are reports a number of Cabinet members have privately called for him to be ousted from No 10.

Mr Johnson’s scheduled appearance via video link at Wednesday’s Commons Liaison Committee hearing has been tinged with controversy over the fact the PM will only briefly be quizzed on the Cummings affair.

It is understood MPs will have a maximum of 20 minutes in a 90-minute session to probe the situation.

Other aspects of the coronavirus crisis will also be discussed in the 20-minute slot.

Asked about the situation regarding Mr Cummings, Liaison Committee chairman Sir Bernard Jenkin told the PA news agency: “I have got no intention of preventing any subject any member of the committee wants to raise.”

The comment follows controversy over Sir Bernard’s appointment to the committee chairmanship, with some MPs saying he is too close to the Prime Minister.

Sir Bernard insisted the format for the session has been agreed by the committee.

The group includes William Wragg, who has said it was “humiliating and degrading” to see ministers put out agreed lines in defence of Mr Cummings, and Caroline Nokes, who has informed her party whips there could not be “wriggle room” for some people when it comes to lockdown rules.

Also among those questioning the PM will be Labour chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper, and Tory chairman of the Health Committee Jeremy Hunt.