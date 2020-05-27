People living in Glasgow have expressed their anger over the latest in a series of training exercises by the RAF.

City residents say they were kept awake in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to the noise caused by a military plane.

The Airbus A400M has been spotted several times over the last few weeks as it completes training across the UK, but the Royal Air Force has confirmed it has nothing to do with the military's response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The aircraft's route on FlightRadar shows its journey from the RAF base in Brize Norton began just before 9pm, and can then be seen circling Glasgow and performing figure of eights above Glasgow Airport.

Some residents took to social media to vent about the noise from, the aircraft, which they say they could hear at around 1am on Wednesday.

Hi the @RoyalAirForce. I’m sure it’s very important to practice and all that but why are you doing figure of eights above a sleeping city of 600,000 people at twenty to one in the morning? pic.twitter.com/2Sgzo7vP8z — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) May 26, 2020

One user wrote: "Between them and the helicopters nobody is getting much sleep."

Another posted a video and said: "RAF plane doing loops of Glasgow at this ungodly hour. I feel like I’m stuck in the PS2 menu."

And a third posted at 12.40am: "It’s not unusual recently to see army planes landing at Glasgow airport but 1 landed about 5 mins ago and now there’s a plane circling around."

The Royal Air Force has been approached for comment.