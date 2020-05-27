A PRO-INDEPENDENCE blogger has lost an appeal over a £25,000 defamation battle with Kezia Dugdale.

Stuart Campbell, who runs the website Wings Over Scotland, attempted to sue the former Scottish Labour leader last year after she accused him of writing “homophobic tweets”.

But Sheriff Nigel Ross ruled Ms Dugdale did not have to pay damages following a three-day hearing in Edinburgh.

He found that although she was incorrect to imply Mr Campbell was a homophobe in her Daily Record column, the article was covered by the defence of fair comment.

He later ordered Mr Campbell to pay Ms Dugdale’s full legal expenses, plus a 50 per cent “uplift”.

Mr Campbell appealed the decision in the Inner House of the Court of Session last month, where three senior judges heard the case virtually, using online video links, in a legal first sparked by the coronavirus crisis.

Judges Lord Carloway, Lord Menzies and Lord Brodie have now rejected the appeal, according to Mr Campbell.

Ms Dugdale said she felt "a huge sense of relief that this whole saga is over".

She added: "I cannot thank the Daily Record enough, for the opportunity to write and their willingness and determination to defend the words written.

"At the heart of this case was the right of all Scots to freely express opinion; this important right has been upheld today."

She also thanked her legal team, her friends and LGBT organisation Stonewall Scotland for standing by her.

The legal row centres on a tweet Mr Campbell, 52, sent in March 2017.

He wrote that the former Scottish Secretary David Mundell’s son, the Tory MSP Oliver Mundell, was “the sort of public speaker that makes you wish his dad had embraced his homosexuality sooner”.

David Mundell came out as gay in 2016.

Writing in her Daily Record column a few days later, Ms Dugdale said she was “shocked and appalled to see a pro-independence blogger’s homophobic tweets”, and accused Wings Over Scotland of spouting “hatred and homophobia towards others”.

Mr Campbell strongly refutes this and accused her of defamation.