The skipper of the Renfrew Ferry earlier rescued a woman who "drove her car at full speed" into the River Clyde.

An eyewitness told The Herald: "I heard the sirens first and rushed right up to my window.

"You know what normally happens if there’s sirens here - there’s maybe been a fire nearby or someone’s taken unwell.

"When I looked out and didn’t see any smoke, I was obviously curious. I saw all the blue lights over at the ferry and Messaged my sister - I said there’s something happened

"The ferry was sitting on the other side. I’d wondered if someone had taken unwell on the ferry at first.

"I’ve saw a few people getting pulled from the river - I live right here, and it’s always a shame.

"More lights came - a fire engine and paramedic.

"When I saw it happen, there was a few things floating about but I have no clue if it’s related."

The service provider apologised to its customers on social media, saying that the journey is called off until further notice.

A Tweet reads: "Hi folks our apologies the ferry is off for a while we have had a major incident.

"A lady drove her car at speed into the river.

"Fortunately our skipper went in and dragged her out so no one was hurt.

"We need to get the car removed and will update ASAP."

Although the ferry provider stated nobody is "hurt", it is currently unknown if anybody required hospital treatment.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Shortly before 1pm, police received a report of a car in the River Clyde, close to the Renfrew ferry crossing.

"A 52-year-old woman was rescued from the vehicle by members of the public and is being checked over by paramedics at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Support units including the marine unit are in attendance whilst the car is recovered. The ferry terminal is likely to be closed as a result."