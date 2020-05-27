THE SCOTTISH Government will “look very carefully” at extending funding for students during the summer, Nicola Sturgeon has indicated.

The First Minister was quizzed on the campaign for the Students Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) to hand over support during the summer months by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said the measure was one of several being considered but warned she did not want to “give categorical assurances” on specific policies.

Mr Rennie said support had been garnered from "sensible" MSPs including the SNP’s Bob Doris and Bruce Crawford and Labour’s Pauline McNeill.

He told the First Minister many students rely on part-time work in the hospitality and tourism industry to supplement their income, particularly during the summer months, and the lockdown measures enforced on the industry will make it harder for some students to live.

The First Minister said: "We will look very carefully at that, as we will with all suggestions that are made about how we mitigate the impact of this on businesses and individuals.

"I hope Willie Rennie will appreciate that I'm not going to stand here and give categorical assurances on things while we're still going through that process of consideration.

"There are many good suggestions being made right now, I would love to agree to all of them but we have make careful decisions bearing in mind that there is a limit on the financial resources we are able to bring to bear."

Ms Sturgeon added: "We will do as much as we possibly can."

Earlier this month, National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland president Liam McCabe said the stoppage to the usually student-friendly industries has created a "ticking time bomb of student deprivation".

The First Minister also addressed the climate in the hospitality sector, saying decisions will be made "in due course" on support for the sector, including a possible extension of the grant scheme which has seen up to £25,000 given to businesses who are struggling.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We are also looking carefully at the ways in which the tourist industry may be able to resume activities in a safe way.

"(Tourism Secretary) Fergus Ewing has been leading work there and I chair every Friday morning a sub-committee of the Cabinet looking specifically at the economic issues and this is one that we are due to look at shortly.

"This is absolutely at the top of our minds and we will take careful decisions, trying to make sure that at all stages as much support will be in place for businesses that have been affected."