MORE than £4 billion has been spent on measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Scottish Government figures reveal.

Ministers said the huge sum demonstrates the "scale and breadth" of the response to the crisis, but warned this is just a snapshot and further action will be required.

The total includes a £2.3bn support package for business, a £620 million boost for health services and £358m extra to maintain transport services.

Details are contained in an exceptional summer budget revision laid before the Scottish Parliament.

The spending has been largely funded by a rise in the Treasury's block grant of more than £3.5bn resulting from extra UK Government Covid-19 spending.

A further £112m was funnelled north following the last UK Budget and £255m has been re-prioritised from within existing departmental budgets.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “These figures demonstrate the scale and breadth of our response to this unprecedented situation, with support extending into most aspects of Scottish life and every part of our country.

“I must stress that this is a snapshot of spending to date. The situation is still developing and further action will be required.

"We have very limited room for manoeuvre within our own budget, which is why I will continue to make the case to the UK Government for an increase in both funding and flexibility to allow the Scottish Government to respond fully to this crisis.

"Significant budget challenges lie ahead and work is underway to ensure that Scottish Government resources are targeted at stimulating a safe, swift and sustainable recovery for our public services and our economy.

“We have produced this additional budget revision to provide complete transparency about how our COVID-19 response funding is being spent and where it is coming from.

"It will be many months before a full picture emerges and a further update on the funding position will be provided in the autumn.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: "This is far bigger than a normal in-year budget revision, for understandable reasons.

"When the Scottish Budget was passed nobody had predicted the scale of the crisis we’ve been living with, and the impact on public services and the public purse.

"But given the scale of these changes they clearly need far greater scrutiny than in previous years.

"Both the immediate use of the additional funds, and the longer term challenges in developing a fairer and greener recovery, need full debate in Parliament if we’re going to hold a minority government to account and ensure that Scotland can build back better from this crisis."