PEOPLE across Scotland will be able to catch a glimpse of NASA’s Space X rocket as it fires into the sky tonight.

The launch will be the first manned flight to take off from American soil since 2011 – with the world watching eagerly to see how astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley fair on their journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

And the fortunate weather forecasts means we should hopefully be able to view it above us.

READ MORE: Anger from Glasgow residents as military plane 'performs figure of eights' above city in early hours

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at around 4.33pm EDT – around 9.33pm UK time.

The rocket should be visible over Scotland around 15 minutes later at around 9.45-9.50pm.

Astronauts Robert Behnken (right) and Douglas Hurley

Provided there is not much cloud, some places in Scotland will be able to get some great views of the craft with the sky very light.

MeteorWatch say the rocket will pass over the country from a westerly direction, heading east.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Why Ian Blackford isolated himself after 600-mile trip to Skye home during lockdown

They say it should be visible for three to four minutes, adding: "As the Spacecraft passes over the UK, we may see just the one or a collection of objects looking like bright stars moving across the sky.

“The sky will be fairly light for some especially for observers in places in the north such as Scotland.

“The craft should be bright enough to follow once you catch a glimpse of it."​

Nasa is streaming the launch live on Nasa TV, which is available to watch on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aymrnzianf0