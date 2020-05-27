A CHARITY has called for politicians to "reset the housing and homelessness agenda" as MSPs will investigate whether emergency measures to support those suffering with homelessness during the Covid-19 pandemic are “sustainable”.

Holyrood’s local government committee will hear evidence from support charities on whether the temporary measures that local authorities have put in place to support rough sleepers through the pandemic can be continued as Scotland emerges from the lockdown brought on by the pandemic.

In Edinburgh and Glasgow, empty hotel rooms have been harnessed to shelter rough sleepers, while in the capital, flats including former Airbnb properties have been used to accommodate people. But these building are likely to be turned back into their original use as Scotland’s tourism economy is able to function again.

Earlier this month, the deputy leader of Edinburgh City Council Cammy Day, said the authority was investigating whether hotels where operators are struggling financially could be taken over and repurposed as affordable housing.

A permanent solution to homelessness is likely to include mass building of affordable housing, particularly in Edinburgh where stocks are low and housing costs are high. But the Scottish Government has indicated that its target of 50,000 affordable homes being built by March 2021 has been impacted by the shutdown.

Edinburgh City Council is appealing for owners of former Airbnb properties to put their flats forward to a private sector leasing (PSL) scheme - with around 100 already taken on - with owners guaranteed rent.

On Thursday, MSPs will hear evidence from Alasdair Bennett, chief executive of the Bethany Christian Trust, Mike Wright from Cyrenians and Margaret-Ann Brunjes, the chief executive of Homelessness Network Scotland.

A host of third sector organisations have presented a joint plan to the Scottish Government - aiming at ending rough sleeping permanently.

The “triple-lock” of measures would need to be put in place as the lockdown is lifted.

Patrick McKay, chairman of Homeless Network Scotland and operations director at Turning Point Scotland, said: “The majority of people and organisations in Scotland that care about homelessness agree that the Scottish Government’s ending homelessness together plan is the right approach, and we were making progress. However, the onset of this pandemic demanded a rapid response to keep people safe.

“Since March we have managed to accommodate and support all those who wanted to be indoors, including people with no recourse to public funds such as people seeking asylum in Scotland. Throughout, local and national government, charities, health and housing associations have worked together.

“It is now imperative to secure that progress. The pandemic will have a disproportionate impact on people who experience all types of disadvantage, potentially driving up homelessness. By implementing the measures outlined in this plan, Scotland has a unique window to end rough sleeping and mitigate the impact of all forms of homelessness.”

The convener of the local government committee, SNP MSP James Dornan, has warned that progress that has been made during the pandemic should not be reversed.

He said: “Since the onset of Covid-19 we have seen a huge number of homeless people placed in suitable accommodation. We want to investigate how sustainable this model is and what is needed to ensure homeless people can remain in suitable accommodation once this pandemic is over.

“We are also keen to investigate how the accommodation of homeless people in social housing is affecting social housing waitlists for those who are not homeless.

“The Scottish Government has also recently announced that due to the pandemic they will not be able to meet the affordable housing supply target of 50,000 homes by March 2021. Thursday’s meeting gives us the opportunity to examine how this could impact upon the homeless and homeless services.”

Shelter Scotland has warned that a "tidal wave" of evictions could leave more people facing homelessness amid the pandemic and recovery.

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “The coronavirus threat has not completely gone and the health and safety of everyone must remain our top priority.

“We have seen good leadership to make people safer by getting them off the streets and out of unsuitable temporary accommodation and we must never go back.

“This is an opportunity to reset the housing and homelessness agenda to ensure that we never return to a position where people have to sleep rough or live for months or even years in shabby B&Bs."

He added: “A major concern is the potential for an unstoppable tidal wave of evictions of those who have not been able to pay rent. The measures set out in the first coronavirus bill which have prevented evictions so far should be extended. Without this there is a danger people will lose their homes and homelessness services will face a spike in demand in autumn and winter.

“Longer term this situation will only improve if we build significant numbers of new social homes. A priority for the Scottish Government must be to restart the current affordable house building programme as soon as it is safe to do so, and then to commit to a new ambitious social house building programme for the next parliamentary term. This new building programme should be an integral part of the social and economic recovery strategy.”