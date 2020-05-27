A HERO ferry skipper says he was just "doing what anyone else would do" after he dived into the River Clyde to save a woman’s life.

Don MacPhee wasted little time when he jumped in and pulled her to safety when her car crashed into the river at around 1pm today.

The trained diver, who has worked on the ferry for around a year, managed to free the 52-year-old driver from the car and drag her out before it sank.

The car was pulled from the water this evening (Pic: Iain MacPhee)

Speaking to The Glasgow Times this evening, Don said: "It was any normal day and we were heading to the Yoker slip when someone said there was a car coming down.

"I looked round and it was like something out of a TV commercial and there was a huge splash. It was totally bizarre.

"We had a look and it looked like it was just flooding itself on the slip and I figured someone was going to be very embarrased.

"Then I had a look and could see it was beginning to be dragged downstream and we cracked the boat into gear and nipped over.

"We dived in and got the woman out. It is just what you would do anyway. It's just what you do."

The father-of-four added: "We didn't know it was a woman until we got right up close.

"When you get to my age, you just think that could have been my daughter, mother, sister or wife.

"You don't even think about it and you just do it."

In a remarkable twist of fate, Don revealed he was actually supposed to have gone home to Uist, in the Outer Hebrides, in March only for lockdown to hit two days before he was set to leave.

"It's kind of by default I am here," he said. "I came down to upgrade my tickets and was all set for finishing and my last exam was two days before the lockdown.

"I didn't realise it at the time and we now we can't go back home and we are just plugging on down here."

Don was on the boat with his son Iain at the time and daughter Kirsty later took to social media to write: "My Dad saved someone’s life today. Not even a second thought.

"Just human instinct to protect a strangers life who couldn’t see a way through the darkness.

"Hero. Proud."

Specialist police marine units and the Coast Guard were called in to make sure there was no one else trapped inside the car.

An investigation is now underway to find out why the car ended up in the river.

The car was finally pulled from the river at around 5.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said earlier today: "Shortly before 1pm, police received a report of a car in the River Clyde, close to the Renfrew ferry crossing.

"A 52-year-old woman was rescued from the vehicle by members of the public and is being checked over by paramedics at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Support units including the marine unit are in attendance whilst the car is recovered. The ferry terminal is likely to be closed as a result."