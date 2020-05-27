BORIS Johnson’s plea for the country to “move on” from the damaging Dominic Cummings row was met with a cross-party barrage of critical questioning from senior MPs as he faced a charge of putting loyalty to his chief aide before the national interest.

Amid the fiery exchanges on the House of Commons Liaison Committee, the Prime Minister, in his first appearance before it, rejected a call for Sir Mark Sedwill, the Cabinet Secretary, to investigate Mr Cummings' actions at the height of the coronavirus lockdown, saying it would not be a good use of officials' time.

In one combative contribution, Labour’s Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Committee, accused Mr Johnson of “ducking” questions and of “trashing” public health messages.

Ms Cooper asked if parents who had Covid-19 should emulate the No 10 aide and go into hospital, where they could spread the infection, or stay put when they did not have local childcare like a quarter of parents.

Mr Johnson said each individual case should be acted upon, noting how there were “particular circumstances” regards Mr Cummings.

But Ms Cooper replied: “The reason you are ducking this and not giving people a straight answer is to protect Dominic Cummings. The reason you sent ministers out to say fudgey things is because you are trying not to incriminate Dominic Cummings and you don’t want to apologise for him.

“The problem is that means you are putting your political concerns ahead of clear public health messages to parents who have coronavirus.”

The PM, who insisted he was “not ducking” any issues, argued that what the British people wanted was “to, as far as we possibly can, lay aside party political point-scoring and put the national interest first and be very clear with the British public about what we want to do and take this country forward”.

He added: “Frankly, when they hear nothing but politicians squabbling and bickering it’s no wonder they feel confused and worried.”

In more combative exchanges, Labour’s Meg Hillier, who chairs the Public Accounts Committee, forced the PM to agree that he had seen the evidence that exonerated Mr Cummings.

But when she suggested Sir Mark should also see it or it should be published to remove the political row, Mr Johnson replied: “It would not be doing my job if I were now to shuffle this problem into the hands of officials who, believe me, Meg, are - as the public would want - working flat out to deal with coronavirus."

He went on: "I totally understand public indignation, I totally understand that, but I do think that as I understand things, and I've said what I've said about the whole business, I think it would be much better if we could now move on and focus on the next steps."

Tory backbencher Simon Hoare, who chairs the Northern Ireland Committee, warned the PM the nation would be "far less energetic" about obeying future restrictions as "a direct result of the activities of your senior adviser".

Mr Hoare asked what MPs should tell constituents who ask "if other people don't abide by it, why on earth should we" because "we know what your views are, frankly Prime Minister, I don't think anybody understands why you hold those views".

Mr Johnson hit back, saying: "I don't think that's true about how the British people will respond to the next phases, to how to work the test and trace system, I don't think that's how they responded at all throughout the crisis.

"If, just suppose for a second that you were right, which I don't accept, all the more reason now for us to be consistent and clear in our message driving those key messages."

Earlier, the SNP’s Pete Wishart suggested the PM had been “brave in sacrificing your credibility and popularity in your own government just to stand by your man”.

The Perth MP accused Mr Johnson of having “managed to unite the nation in condemnation…over your handling of Mr Cummings” and, pointing out how a poll suggested 65% of the public said his aide’s conduct had made it less likely they would follow lockdown rules, asked: “Surely no man is more important than keeping this nation safe?”

The PM, stressing how a lot that had been written about his aide was not correct, told Mr Wishart: “Notwithstanding the party political points you may seek to make, your point about the message I respectfully disagree.

“The best way to clarify the message and the best way for people to understand what we need to do next is for us all to move on and focus on what we are doing tomorrow.”

In answer to questions from Jeremy Hunt, the former UK Government Health Secretary, Mr Johnson said the "brutal reality" was the UK had not learned the lessons of past pandemics in developing sufficient testing and tracing capacity.

"We did have a test, track and trace operation but unfortunately we did not have the capacity in Public Health England.

"To be absolutely blunt, we didn't have the enzymes, we didn't have the test kits, we just didn't have the volume, nor did we have enough experienced trackers ready to mount the kind of operation they did in some other East Asian countries, for instance

"And the brutal reality is this country didn't learn the lessons of Sars or Mers and we didn't have a test operation ready to go on the scale that we needed."

The PM also revealed the Government would bring a “full post-corona economic recovery package” before the Commons rises for the summer recess on July 21.

Mr Johnson referred to an “important juncture” in the UK Government’s strategy with the introduction of its test and trace programme for south of the Border.

The scheme, meant to help ease the lockdown restrictions and launched tomorrow, will see people who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

NHS Test and Trace is being launched across England with the help of 25,000 contact tracers, while an accompanying app is still delayed by several weeks.

The aim of the scheme - which will run alongside calls to keep up social distancing and handwashing - is to cut off routes of transmission for coronavirus and prevent a second peak of infection.

Launching the scheme, Matt Hancock, the UK Government Health Secretary, said: "As we move to the next stage of our fight against coronavirus, we will be able to replace national lockdowns with individual isolation and, if necessary, local action where there are outbreaks.

"NHS Test and Trace will be vital to stopping the spread of the virus. It is how we will be able to protect our friends and family from infection and protect our NHS.

"This new system will help us keep this virus under control while carefully and safely lifting the lockdown nationally."

Under the plans, anyone with coronavirus symptoms will immediately self-isolate and book a test, preferably at a testing centre or, if necessary, for delivery to their home.

If the test proves negative, they do not need to do anything more.

But if the test is positive, NHS contact tracers or local public health teams will call them, email or send a text asking them to share details of the people they have been in close contact with and places they have visited.

The team then emails or texts those close contacts, telling them they must stay home for 14 days even if they have no symptoms, to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus.

Household members do not need to isolate at this point.

If the contact themselves then falls ill, they book themselves a test.

If this is positive, they stay home for seven days or until their symptoms have passed, and their household stays home for 14 days.

If it is negative, the contact must still complete their initial 14-day isolation period.

A close contact is defined as anybody who has been in close contact with an infected person in the two days before symptoms appear and up to seven days afterwards.

This includes people in the same household, those who have been within one metre, or who have been within two metres for 15 minutes or more.