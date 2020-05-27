SpaceX and NASA have been forced to cancel a planned mission to the International Space Station due to poor weather.
The mission was to the first manned flight from Amercian soil since 2011 as it was set to mark an important step in Nasa's commerical crew programme.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was due to lift off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at around 4.33pm EDT – around 9.33pm UK time - however poor weather conditions has forced the mission to be delayed until Saturday.
READ MORE: Why Ian Blackford isolated himself after 600-mile trip to Skye home during lockdown
NASA tweeted:
"We are not going to launch today."— NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020
Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing. Our next opportunity will be Saturday, May 30 at 3:22pm ET. Live #LaunchAmerica coverage will begin at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/c7R1AmLLYh
""We are not going to launch today."
"Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing. Our next opportunity will be Saturday, May 30 at 3:22pm ET. Live #LaunchAmerica coverage will begin at 11am ET."
Nasa administator Jm Bridenstine added:
🌩️ No launch for today - safety for our crew members @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken is our top priority.— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 27, 2020
We'll try, try again to #LaunchAmerica on Saturday with liftoff at 3:22pm ET. NASA TV will begin coverage at 11 am. Join us again virtually: https://t.co/LO1sJwia2G
"No launch for today - safety for our crew members @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken is our top priority. We'll try, try again to #LaunchAmerica on Saturday with liftoff at 3:22pm ET. NASA TV will begin coverage at 11 am. Join us again virtually"
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.