Emily Maitlis was replaced as host of tonight's episode of Newsnight after her introduction of Tuesday's edition "did not meet" the BBC's standards of "due impartiality".

In the monologue Maitlis told viewers: “Dominic Cummings broke the rules – the country can see that and it’s shocked the government cannot.

“The longer ministers and the prime minister insist he worked within them, the more likely the angry response to the scandal is likely to be … He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools, and has allowed many more to assume they can flout them.”

While Emily's speech was praised online by some Newsnight watchers, the broadcaster announced in a statement on Wednesday that staff have since been “reminded of the guidelines” around impartiality as Katie Razzall hosted tonight's episode.

A BBC statement said:

"The BBC must uphold the highest standards of due impartiality in its news output. We've reviewed the entirety of last night's Newsnight, including the opening section, and while we believe the programme contained fair, reasonable and rigorous journalism, we feel that we should have done more to make clear the introduction was a summary of the questions we would examine, with all the accompanying evidence, in the rest of the programme. As it was, we believe the introduction we broadcast did not meet out standards of due impartiality. Our staff have been reminded of the guidelines."

Many people reacted on Twitter to the decision as Piers Morgan jumped to Emily Maitlis. He said:

"Seeing very little support for @maitlis from high profile BBC stars. Cat got your cowardly tongues? If you don’t stand firm with her speaking the truth about a lying hypocrite whose reckless disregard of his own rules will cost lives, it will be you next. Speak up!"

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, added:

"Disgraceful. The only person reprimanded is a BBC reporter who told the truth. Cummings can’t even say sorry...."

The Newsnight episode in question largely focused on Dominic Cummings who drove 260 miles from London to Durham during April’s lockdown.