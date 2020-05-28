Emily Maitlis has thanked people for their support after the BBC said her coverage of Dominic Cummings did not meet their standards.

The presenter opened Tuesday's show by saying the Prime Minister’s chief adviser had “broken the rules” and “the country can see that, and it’s shocked the Government cannot”.

She did not host Wednesday’s episode of Newsnight and was instead covered by Katie Razzall after the BBC ruled the programme breached impartiality rules.

Her absence the night after the monologue sparked suggestions that she had been replaced on the flagship BBC Two show, but Maitlis said she had asked for the evening off.

She tweeted: “So grateful to my friend and excellent colleague Katie Razzall for stepping in…

“She did so because I asked for the night off – knowing tonight’s programme would be in the most excellent hands.”

Now, Maitlis has addressed the public following the statement.

She said: "Been overwhelmed by all the kindness, messages - and support on here - and I’ve probably missed much of it. A big thank you from us all at #newsnight"

Her post was met with hundreds of support from colleagues and viewers, with some saying 'we need more like you'.

In the Newsnight opening, Maitlis said: “The longer ministers and the Prime Minister tell us he worked within [the rules], the more angry the response to this scandal is likely to be.

“He was the man, remember, who always got the public mood, who tagged the lazy label of elite on those who disagreed.

“He should understand that public mood now – one of fury, contempt and anguish.”

In its response to the broadcast, the BBC said it must “uphold the highest standards of due impartiality in its news output”.

Newsnight editor Esme Wren said on Twitter last night that Maitlis had not been “replaced tonight in response to the BBC statement” and the programme’s staff “work as a team throughout”.

Razzall also said her fellow presenter had “not been asked by the BBC to take tonight off”, adding she “certainly wouldn’t have agreed to present the show” if she thought that was the case.

The National Union of Journalists criticised the BBC over its handling of the row.

General secretary Michelle Stanistreet said: “At a time of national crisis, frank and fearless journalism that scrutinises and holds this Government to account is more necessary than ever.”

She said it was “clear as day” that Mr Cummings breached lockdown rules, adding: “Journalists should be congratulated for holding policymakers to account for actions that risk a monumental breach of trust during a public health crisis.”

The BBC said on Wednesday staff had been “reminded of the guidelines” around impartiality following the broadcast, adding that the corporation must “uphold the highest standards of due impartiality in its news output”.

It added: “We’ve reviewed the entirety of last night’s Newsnight, including the opening section, and while we believe the programme contained fair, reasonable and rigorous journalism, we feel that we should have done more to make clear the introduction was a summary of the questions we would examine, with all the accompanying evidence, in the rest of the programme.

“As it was, we believe the introduction we broadcast did not meet our standards of due impartiality.”