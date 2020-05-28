Coronavirus deaths in Scotland's worst hit area are now five times higher than the entirety of New Zealand.

Deaths in Inverclyde, which has been dubbed the country's 'Covid Capital', continues to surpass the rest of the country, recording 14 Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 people.

Now, it has emerged that the area's total death toll is five times the total number of coronavirus deaths in New Zealand.

Last week, the death rate in Scotland's poorest community went up by three, taking the total to 109.

But in New Zealand, there have been just 22 deaths registered across the entire country.

The country's Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, has been praised for her swift and strict lockdown measures, which many say is the reasoning behind the low death toll.

Scotland and New Zealand have similar population figures, with our country's numbers sitting at 5.4m while New Zealand have just over 5m.

Chris McEleny, leader of the Inverclyde Council SNP group, told The Times: “This is an unprecedented tragedy and it’s difficult to comprehend that my area has had more deaths due to coronavirus than the entirety of New Zealand combined.

“These latest figures continue to hit home the tragic loss of life we are facing.

“People in Inverclyde, and other deprived communities, should not be more likely to die of a global pandemic just because of the area they were born in."