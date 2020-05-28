NICOLA Sturgeon has confirmed the coronavirus lockdown will start to ease tomorrow, as a new contact tracing system is rolled out by the country’s health boards.

The First Minister said Phase 1 of the Scottish Government’s four-stage route-map would focus on a return to outdoor activities subject to continued social distancing.

The change will involve people using their own judgment far more to keep themselves and others safe, rather than following strict instructions such as Stay at Home.

However Ms Sturgeon stressed the overarching advice was still to stay indoors and work for home when possible to help keep the virus suppressed.

She said she was "a bit nervous" about the changes, and said the lockdown was being modified at the margins, not ending.

She said people should still feel that life was different, as it was not returning to normal.

She said there had been a sustained downward trend in cases, with a “reasonable confidence” the R number had been below 1 for three weeks.

The prevalence of Covid was also down, with 19,000 infectious cases suspected in Scotland.

The impact of the changes, and the possibility of easing restrictions further, will be reviewed when the three-week phase ends on June 18.

Ms Sturgeon said the move into Phase 1 was tied to the roll-out of the Scottish Government’s contact tracing scheme known as Test and Protect.

Designed to replace the blanket lockdown with targeted ones, the scheme relies on people with Covid symptoms - cough, fever or loss of taste or smell - to book a test immediately, self-isolate and tell an NHS contact tracer who they had been in close contact with.

Those close contacts will then be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Close contacts people within the same household or people the suspected Covid case has spent 15 minutes or more with at a distance of less then 2 metres.

The target is for tests to be returned within 24 hours.

Ms Sturgeon said Test and Protect was crucial but not sufficient, and people shhould continue to maintain social distancing, wash their hands and observe cough etiquette.

Under the published Phase 1 plan, people will be allowed to go outdoors for recreational, such as sitting in a park, as well as essential purposes, such as food, medicine and exercise from tomorrow.

Non-contact sports such as golf, bowls, tennis, angling, hiking and outdoor swimming can resume, with people allowed to travel further away from home for leisure activities.

However Ms Sturgeon said people should try to remain within five miles of home and not mob beauty spots.

A household will also be able to meet with a second household outdoors at a safe distance, up to a maximum number of eight people, and one such meeting per day.

Households should also bring their own plates and cutlery to events such as barbeques and not go indoors, even to use a toilet.

Public gatherings larger than two households remain banned.

Pubs and restuarants remain closed.

Some outdoor workplaces will be able to reopen, such as garden centres and drive-throughs, with employers encouraged to stagger shifts to help keep staff safe.

However the construction sector is being asked to hold off reopening until Phase 2 and use Phase 1 to prepare plans for safe working.

People will be expected to wear face coverings on public transport and in enclosed public spaces. Staff will return to schools to prepare for the return of pupils in August.

There will also be a gradual resumption of public services such as social work and NHS services such as emergency eyecare and IVF treatment.

Ms Sturgeon also announced the number of deaths from laboratory confirmed cases of Covid has risen overnight by 12 to 2,316. This does not include suspected cases.

The National Records of Scotland yesterday said total registered deaths in which the virus was confirmed or suspected had reached 3,779 by May 24.

Recycling centres will reopen from Monday and more childcare become avaiilable for essential workers from Wednesday.