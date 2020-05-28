CALLS have been made for the Scottish Government to properly fund local councils to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scottish Labour has warned that councils across the country face drops in their income streams due to the economic shutdown through lack of non-domestic rates payments and revenue tallying up through parking fees.

The party also claims that council’s are yet to receive the £155 million the Scottish Government has received from the UK Government to help local councils through the pandemic.

The summer budget revisions published yesterday by the Scottish Government has set aside £972 million to deal with the big drop in income expected as a result of non-payment of non-domestic rates.

Scottish Labour local government spokesperson Sarah Boyack said: "The ramifications that the coronavirus pandemic holds for businesses across Scotland are all too apparent and Scottish Labour supports the efforts of the Scottish Government so far in supporting businesses.

“Unfortunately, several businesses will not survive this crisis, and, through a drop in Non-Domestic Rates payments, Scotland’s cash-strapped councils will lose a considerable amount of money.”

She added: “Throughout this crisis, Scotland’s councils have maintained a high standard of service and have done so in the face of increased demand. Despite this, they face a funding black hole with the financial support they are entitled to yet to materialise.

“The Scottish Government must do all within its power to support councils facing substantial cuts to income by transferring the much-needed Barnett consequentials promptly and doing all it can to compensate for losses accrued through falling income.”