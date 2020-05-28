Children could be taught in geodomes and polytunnels when they return to school in August as part of efforts to ensure social distancing.

Scottish Government guidance suggests schools could use flexible accommodation, including mobile classrooms and geodomes.

Outdoor learning could also be used, with the help of polytunnels and canopies.

Further suggestions include converting assembly and dining halls into multiple classrooms.

Some local authorities, such as Glasgow City Council, have considered a part-time learning approach.

In discussions with trade unions and head teachers, it has said a two-day school week could be one solution to allow social distancing in schools.

Children would be split into two groups under the plans. Group A would do Monday and Tuesday in the class, with Group B in on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be used for teacher preparation and deep cleaning of classrooms.

Alternative models are being considered and it is unlikely a one size fits all approach will be used due to the size of the school estate.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "No plans for the return to the school day have been confirmed as we are still in discussions with head teachers and the unions.

"A number of models and plans are being looked at and we are speaking to staff, parents and pupils to help shape what the new school day might look like and in line with Scottish Government timescales and guidance."

Aberdeen City Council said it is looking at similar models including the blended use of classroom teaching and learning from home.

Pupils are set to return from August 11 in Scotland, with teachers returning to classrooms as early as June 1 to prepare.

Class sizes are expected to be significantly smaller to accommodate social distancing.

The Scottish Government's guidance warns decisions on physical distancing "may have an impact on the curriculum offer in the senior phase".

Meanwhile, pupils and staff will be "supported to stay 2m apart wherever practicable and appropriate".

Limited exceptions to this – such as for young primary pupils – would see children organised into small groups with consistent membership.

Classrooms could be rearranged to allow 2m gaps between pupils, with physical markings between each seating position to provide clarity.

Others ideas include staggered break times for different year groups and pupils staying in classrooms to eat, rather than queuing up in dining halls.

Councils will play a key role in developing the best approach for their schools.

When capacity issues arise, remote learning may need to still be used to maintain social distancing.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "The health and well-being of children and young people is our priority, which is why in implementing this guidance we will adopt a cautious approach and monitor progress to inform decisions on further changes to restrictions.

"It is important to stress that there will be regional variation in the approach to implementation.

"It is for councils to work with teachers and put in place the best solutions locally. I am certain they will rise to the challenge."

As part of the easing of lockdown in Scotland announced by Nicola Sturgeon, teachers will be able to enter schools from Monday for preparation.