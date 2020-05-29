Twitter has hidden a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump, saying it violates rules about glorifying violence.

Earlier this morning, Trump slammed protesters who have taken to the streets after the death of a black man in police custody, and has threatened to shoot anyone who loots.

Demonstrations began on Tuesday after video emerged online showing a police officer kneeling on the throat of George Floyd who later died.

On Thursday, Mr Trump had said he felt “very, very badly” about Mr Floyd’s death, which took place while he handcuffed and in the custody of Minneapolis police.

But now, the US President has called those protesting 'thugs' and threatened to deploy the military.

He tweeted: “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American city, Minneapolis.

"Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

He then said that he “just spoke to [Minnesota] Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way.

"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Both tweets have amassed a total of 190k likes in just over two hours since they were posted, and many Twitter users have admitted they have reported Mr Trump's tweets for inciting violence.

As of just after 8am, Twitter has now hidden Trump's tweet for 'glorifying violence'.

They have now deleted the tweet, but has instead replaced it with a warning, allowing users to view it only if they click on it.

The warning says "Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

The second tweet, which threatens military action, was hidden for glorifying violence.

A statement posted by Twitter reads: "We have placed a public interest notice on this tweet from @realdonaldtrump.

We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/6RHX56G2zt — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

"This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.

"We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.

"As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited.

"People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it."

Mr Trump and his allies have been even clearer on the death of Mr Floyd, who can be heard and seen on tape pleading that he could not breathe before he slowly stops talking and moving.

The US leader “was very upset when he saw that video”, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. “He wants justice to be served.”