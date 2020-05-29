Snapchat users across Scotland are reporting issue with the app.

Hundreds of users of the social networking and messaging service have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Users are finding difficulties sending and receiving messages or faults surrounding the refresh function.

DownDetector has shown a huge spike in faults in the last hour.

One Twitter user said: "I can’t send anyone messages or post anything, and it tells me i’ve got a message but nothing shows up".

Another said: "Some people are experiencing some troubles with the app... stories and friends and memories are not loading".

And a third wrote: "My messages are coming through but can’t open them can send messages can’t see replies".

Snapchat support has begun replying to users letting them know they are working on the problem.