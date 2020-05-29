A RESCHEDULED flight of the NASA Space X rocket will be visible across Scotland on Saturday evening.

The initial mission was scrubbed just 17 minutes before lift-off on Wednesday over weather fears at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The launch will be the first manned flight to take off from American soil since 2011 – with the world watching eagerly to see how astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley fair on their journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

And the fortunate weather forecasts means we should hopefully be able to view it above us.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will now lift off at around 3.22pm (8.22pm UK time).

Unlike the first planned launch, sky gazers in the UK will not be able to see it as it rises into the sky because it will be too light – but instead we’ll see it as it passes overhead.

Weather permitting – and currently that appears to be on our side – the second pass will be visible to anyone facing south-west with a clear view of the horizon.

This is expected to be at around 10.15pm.

You will be able to track it as it heads over Scotland here.

Astrophysicist Dr Darren Baskill told The Independent: "It will look like any other satellite does – a spot moving across the sky in 5 minutes.

"Because the spaceship is small, it will be faint – so fine to see with the unaided eyes, but nowhere near as bright as the football-field sized International Space Station.”

Nasa is streaming the launch live on Nasa TV, which is available to watch on YouTube here.