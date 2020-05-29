Temperatures soared across the country today on the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury hit 26.2C in Aviemore in the Highlands before noon on Friday, while Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Achnagart in the Highlands recorded high temperatures of 26C and 25.8C respectively.

Forecasters said temperatures could rise even higher before the end of the day and could reach up to 28C.

It comes as lockdown rules are relaxed meaning people are now allowed to sit and sunbathe in local parks and meet family and friends outdoors.

The warm weather is expected to continue over the next few days.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkhill said: “Tomorrow temperatures are probably going to go down a degree or two but it will still be very warm and well above average for the time of year, it could be 26C or 27C.

“After that I think the temperature will be dipping and on Sunday it could be 25 to 26C and on Monday it will dip further.

“Also where the hot weather is will change. Today it is quite widespread but tomorrow it will be more towards the north and west while the east will be a bit fresher.”

He added: “UV levels are also high at the moment so people do need to be aware that if they go out in the sun they should have some protection.”