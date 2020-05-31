During lockdown, we've had a lot more time on our hands - and it's time to brush up on our cooking skills.

Where does your love of cooking come from?

Growing up with relatives in Spain - see my auntie cooking and it had a lot to do with that. Mum and dad always cooked well at home and as well

Top cooking tip?

Taste as you - season well.

Who is your culinary inspiration?

Josh Niland or my Aunty in Spain

Dream dining destination?

Asador Etxebarri in Spain’s Basque Country.

Why is it your favourite recipe?

Little bit of a take on crab-shack. The food is spring-summery, uses ingredients that typify the season and that are vibrant and nice to eat. It’s also nice and easy to make.

What would you pair to drink with your meal?

Nice glass of white albarino wine

Recipe: Fillet of cod with a wild garlic finish

Ingredients

Cod fillet (fresh)

Squid tentacles

Wild garlic or asparagus/spinach – a good handful

Half pint of Chicken stock

Garden peas – frozen works best

Mashed potatoes

Butter

Sea Salt

Paprika

Sobrassada or chorizo

Method

First, get your pans set up. One to fry your fish, one filled with boiling water for your peas and another pan for heating up mashed potatoes Get the pan for your fish nice and hot – medium high heat Season your fish with a bit of salt, and, skin side down, place in your hot pan. Hold the fish down for a little while until it settles down – you should hear a nice sizzle. Season with more sauce as you go. We’re doing ¾ of the cooking on this side of the fish. Add your peas to the boiling water and let it simmer. Put your mashed potato and a bit of butter and milk in your other pan. Break it down with a spatula to bring it together. Once the mashed potato is soft, add your sobrassada and stir with spatula until it comes together in a sweet, smoky mash. Turn your fish over once your mashed potatoes and peas are ready, and cook on the other side for a few seconds – this will not take long. Take the fish out of the pan and let it rest on a chopping board. Put your cooked peas into a blender and add a handful of wild garlic/spinach, and add your half pint of chicken stock. Blend together until it’s smooth. Season squid tentacles with a bit of paprika and place in a really hot pan of oil. This will take just 30 seconds to cook – a minute, at most. To serve, place your mash in the centre of the plate, and lay your piece of cod on top, with a bit of squid on top. Surround it with your pea and garlic velouté, and garnish with wild garlic flowers

