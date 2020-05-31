A FEW months ago, our cities were the bustling places we know and love.

But since lockdown they have become eerily silent, where very little happens as we come to terms with Covid-19.

And even when the lockdown eases, will our cities ever return to what they were or will the “new normal” change their make-up?

A new library of pictures is a reminder of how our biggest city looked just a short while ago.

Street photographer Mark Waugh was joined by hundreds of amateur photographers in a unique social experiment to capture the spirit of Glasgow in 24 hours in April 2018.

Building a visual library of what it looked like on that day, the A Day In The Life experiment compiled thousands of images of the people and places that made the city tick – from buskers to office workers, students, skateboarders, OAPs, tourists and many more.

The experiment has huge poignance today. Describing why it was created in the first place, event organiser Ian Cowley, of Cartridge Save, explained: “The project was created because we recognised the potential to capture pictures that would last for years to come, as a snapshot of the city on that particular day.

“Life is fast, nowhere more so than in cities. That’s what made A Day In The Life so appealing – we were taking moments in time and freezing them. Little did we imagine that only a few months later, life in cities would be put on pause.”

For details about the A Day In The Life project go to www.cartridgesave.co.uk