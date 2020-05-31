A Glasgow man who was pulled over on a 270-mile trip home is said to have told police he was unaware of the Covid-19 restrictions - despite being furloughed.

Eden Police said they stopped the Audi driver on the A66 at Appleby on Saturday.

The male driver was reportedly travelling back to his home in Glasgow after staying at his girlfriend's parents' house in Hull for 11 days.

READ MORE: Ian Blackford hits out at family's 800-mile holiday to Motherwell as Scots poke fun at bizarre trip

But when pulled over, he told officers he was not aware of the restrictions in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact he has been furloughed from his job.

READ MORE: Coronavirus sparks calls over car use and public transport

Police say he has been reported for breaching travel restrictions.

 

 