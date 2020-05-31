A Glasgow man who was pulled over on a 270-mile trip home is said to have told police he was unaware of the Covid-19 restrictions - despite being furloughed.
Eden Police said they stopped the Audi driver on the A66 at Appleby on Saturday.
The male driver was reportedly travelling back to his home in Glasgow after staying at his girlfriend's parents' house in Hull for 11 days.
READ MORE: Ian Blackford hits out at family's 800-mile holiday to Motherwell as Scots poke fun at bizarre trip
Male stopped by the Proactive Team on #A66 at Appleby on his way home to Glasgow after an 11 day stay at his girlfriends parents house in Hull. Apparently unaware of #COVID19 measures yet he’s furloughed 🤔🤷🏻♂️— Eden Police (@EdenPolice) May 30, 2020
Reported for breaching travel restrictions. #Extra25 pic.twitter.com/zN46G4gJOe
But when pulled over, he told officers he was not aware of the restrictions in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact he has been furloughed from his job.
READ MORE: Coronavirus sparks calls over car use and public transport
Police say he has been reported for breaching travel restrictions.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment