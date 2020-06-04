Scotland’s most vulnerable are at risk of ‘falling through the net’ as thousands of elderly people struggle to supply themselves with food, the country's leading age charity has warned.

Age Scotland said that calls to its helpline trebled within days of lockdown beginning in March, with many callers telling volunteers that they have struggled to obtain food.

Last week it emerged that one Glasgow woman went five days without food because she was too scared to leave her home.

The 94-year-old did not have any friends or family who could shop for her, and so she did not eat for almost one week.

She was found by charity volunteers, who were knocking on doors in the area as part of their local food support scheme, which checks up on people who may be struggling during lockdown.

They provided hot soup and a food parcel, but Age Scotland's chief executive, Brian Sloan, said it cannot be known just how many people are in the same situation and may not get the help they need.

“This is a devastating account of how lockdown is affecting Scotland’s most vulnerable older people, and there is a real fear of not knowing about those who aren’t on anyone’s list of people to check up on,” he told The Herald.

“We have seen huge levels of support and community spirit in response - from schemes set up to deliver meals to people volunteering to do the shopping for older neighbours – but it’s vital that people continue to look out for older friends, neighbours and relatives.

“The system isn’t perfect yet, despite the massive effort undertaken, and we cannot afford to let support for those shielding and in communities diminish as we leave lockdown.”

In Scotland, there is a designated helpline to help those who may not have access to food during lockdown, with those considered clinically vulnerable being contacted by NHS Scotland.

There have been more than 37,000 calls made to the helpline since it was established.

People in the shielded group are considered to be priority with supermarkets, and have better access to delivery slots with certain supermarkets.

But there are growing fears that there are ‘significant gaps’ in the help that is already in place.

“Older people have been the most severely affected by the lockdown measures in recent months,” Mr Sloan said. “As a result, tens of thousands of older people in Scotland are growing more isolated and have struggled to carry out everyday tasks, such as shopping for food.

Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland

“The surge in calls to Age Scotland’s Helpline has reflected this, with older people and family members who live far away seeking urgent advice and information to keep their loved ones safe and well.

“Many older callers have faced serious difficulties in getting food from a supermarket in person or with online delivery slots and the idea that older people living alone or whose families live further have been sitting at home with very little food is deeply worrying.”

The Herald highlighted the story to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her daily coronavirus briefing, as it falls within her own constituency of Govan.

Ms Sturgeon said she has had concerns from the beginning about vulnerable people 'falling through the net'.

She told The Herald: "From the outset of this I have had concerns, as every right-minded person would have had, about vulnerable people possibly falling through the net.

"There has been a very significant package and infrastructure of support put in place both for those who are in the shielding groups but also we established a helpline for those who are vulnerable but not in the shielding group so that anyone who didn’t have family and friends to supply food and wasn’t able to go out had somewhere to go so they could access all of that.

"All of that support is still in place, and I would say to anyone out there who is in that position, or knows somebody who might be in that position, make sure you are aware of that support."

Scottish charity Food Train launched a new nationwide shopping service this week to expand their current service of delivering essential goods to the elderly to even more vulnerable people.

The charity has seen a 60% increase in people using its grocery shopping service since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Food Train Connects national development officer, Morna O’May, said: “The demand from older people needing help with their shopping has never been greater because of the restrictions which have had to be put in place because of Covid-19.

"The pandemic has proven a powerful reminder of the difference our charity makes to peoples’ lives - and we want to help as many as possible."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman pointed to the national helpline for those

who have no support available and to a £615,000 donation to Age Scotland

to expand its services.

She said: “We understand that this is a difficult time for many people, including those who are at increased risk, but are not part of the shielded category. We have set up a national phone line to ensure those who are at risk, including those self-isolating, and who have no other support available, can access help for their essential needs. We are the first part of the UK to do this.

“We have provided £615,000 to Age Scotland to increase capacity to support older people. In addition, we launched a service on mygov.scot to help people find available support. It provides information on staying safe, getting food, mental health and wellbeing, paying bills and other services.

“Supermarkets are not able to offer online delivery slots for all those who wish to use them, and priority access is being offered to the shielded group, who are advised not to leave their homes. Retailers are taking positive action on this, including developing new support for those self-isolating, such as food box deliveries.

“We are working to identify the changing needs of the most vulnerable in society - and what we can provide to meet those needs - as we move through the next phases of easing lockdown."

Contact Age Scotland's helpline on 0800 12 44 222, or the Scottish Government on 0800 111 4000