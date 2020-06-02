MPS could have to queue for up to an hour every time they need to vote as part of plans to socially distance their return to parliament.

Elected members have been told they may need to wait in a 1km line snaking through the House of Commons before they reach the voting lobbies when recess ends today.

Several Scottish MPs have described the system as “completely ludicrous” and “an absolute joke”, saying that parliament should have remained virtual for longer.

Usually MPs crush into crowded corridors and the ‘Aye and ‘No’ lobbies, sometimes numerous times a day to vote on bills.

However when the coronavirus pandemic struck arrangements were made for ‘hybrid’ proceedings to take place, where MPs who were not physically in parliament could take part in votes and debates on their computer.

A row erupted when leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg said last month that MPs must “set an example” and return in person to parliament today, declaring that the hybrid proceedings would come to an end after the Whitsun recess.

The Liberal Democrats have argued that virtual parliament should continue long term, with Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife previously saying the hybrid proceedings would not only save money but make it easier for people with disabilities or caring responsibilities to be involved in the democratic process in future.

Her colleague Christine Jardine told the Herald she has been put in the uncomfortable position of having to travel back to London, going against her own safety concerns, as she is not allowed to contribute to the Domestic Abuse bill, due to be discussed at committee on Thursday, if she does not attend in person.

Ms Jardine, MP for Edinburgh West, said: “ I will come down on June 4 for the Domestic Abuse bill because that is vitally important, and has been going on far too long, it should have made more progress. I will be there for that, I will continue to be working for my constituents, but I really think it’s...it’s inappropriate that we’re being asked to do this. It could put other people at risk.”

Along with the possibility of spreading the cornavirus to all four corners of the country by travelling to London, the MP said expecting those with disabilities or health problems to queue for more than 1km to vote is also irresponsible.

She said: “Expecting people with underlying health problems or mobility issues to be in parliament in the first place with the risks involved, and then asking them to queue in difficult circumstances is completely unacceptable.

“The government is putting not just the MPs but everyone they come in contact with at potential risk.”

The MP said not only is she expected to travel to London, but witnesses who would be attending the committee are expected to be physically present as well, which she argues is not safe or fair.

She said: “It was one of my staff, he said that witnesses we had wanted to ask wouldn’t be able to attend as they wanted people who could actually attend, and go in to Parliament.

“Its bad enough they want the MPs to all cram in to Westminster but its not fair on people who don’t usually work there to be expected to go as well. There is also no reason why they couldn’t continue the virtual proceedings to allow people to contribute to the committees from home.”

Mr Rees-Mogg tabled a motion yesterday preventing the resumption of virtual voting and if approved today will mean MPs will be queuing all round Parliament to vote or to speak in the chamber.

The MP argued that democracy would “once again flourish”, having been “curtailed under the hybrid halfway house” and he insisted that the Government is working to establish how shielding MPs could continue to take part.

At the House of Commons procedural Committee yesterday, clerk of the house Dr John Berger said that only 50 MPs would be able to get into the debating chamber at any one time, although only 40 would be able to access seats where microphones can reach. The other 10, he said, would be able to listen or move when it was their turn to speak.

The Electoral Reform Society said: “If this goes ahead, it is beyond a farce.

“It is unacceptable when there is currently a safe, secure and speedy option for voting available: remote/digital voting. MPs have already used it, and it works.”

Senior Tories including Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons education committee, who is currently shielding, have called for virtual proceedings to continue for those who need them.

Labour’s Valerie Vaz, shadow leader of the house of commons, described the plans as “discriminatory” and said they would create “two classes of MPs.”

She explained: “Those who can physically attend and those unable to owing to the Government’s own rules, including having an underlying health condition or shielding responsibilities.

“The abolition of the hybrid remote parliament which allowed MPs to take part regardless of personal circumstances is discriminatory and would not be acceptable in any other workplace."