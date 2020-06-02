A MAJOR residential development could be built on a derelict industrial site which previously made up part of the Cowlairs Locomotive Works.

Plans have been submitted to Glasgow City Council for up to 300 homes on the land at Carlisle Street.

The scheme, which would see a mix of flats and terraced housing, would also include 14 retail or commercial units.

Planning consultancy firm Turley has submitted the application for planning permission in principle to the council on behalf of Albermarle Glasgow and Dalesford Estates.

There would be 340 bike parking spaces and 330 car parking spaces, including 24 for disabled parking.

A letter, which was sent with the application, states the site is currently brownfield land which was "formerly occupied by the Cowlairs Locomotive Works which closed in 1968" and was also previously used by Scottish Water. "The site has been derelict for a significant period," it adds.

The proposed use, layout, character, materials and scale of the development can be designed in consultation with Glasgow City Council to "deliver a significant improvement" to the local area, the applicants say.

When the proposal was sent to the local authority, Turley's associate director, Kate Donald, said: "We are delighted to have submitted this application for the redevelopment of an under-utilised site which has lain derelict for a significant period of time.

"The project will provide fantastic new homes and new business space for local residents."

And Metin Gurpinar, director at Dalesford Estates said: "The regeneration of this area of North Glasgow, which has been neglected for too long, is great news in a time when positivity seems to be in very short supply.

"With the support of the community and the council it is our genuine belief that this area is about to share in the spotlight of a great city for the benefit of local residents and the wider community."

The site is bound to the north by a Beam Suntory warehouse, to the east by the railway line, to the south by residential properties and to the west by Carlisle Street.

The letter adds: "The location is therefore characterised by a mixture of residential and industrial uses, within a part of Glasgow where large areas of vacant and derelict land detract from residential amenity and environmental quality."

Images submitted with the proposal aim "to show a possible solution for the development of the site, but it should be recognised that further refinement will be required through a future submission(s)."