Long queues formed outside McDonald's branches across Scotland this morning as more than 20 drive-thru restaurants reopened.
From 11am today (Tuesday) six restaurants in Glasgow and 19 across the country are open for takeaway orders.
The burger chain is rapidly expanding its store openings across the UK and Ireland, aiming to have more than 1,000 restaurants reopened for drive-thru or delivery by Thursday, June 4.
The company said every drive-thru in the UK and Ireland will be reopened between Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
It said it will reveal the locations of reopening restaurants on the morning they open their doors to help manage demand and it is working with local authorities and the police over openings.
The next phase of its reopening programme will see 1,019 sites able to serve customers by the end of next week.
Rivals including Subway, Burger King, Pret A Manger, Nando’s and Wagamama, have recently laid out plans to rapidly open more sites as restaurant chains get to grips with the current lockdown restrictions.
McDonald’s said staff will use face coverings and gloves, while Perspex screens and social distancing measures have also been introduced.
The chain said it will continue to offer a limited menu over reduced hours and will cap spending at £25.
A McDonald’s spokesman said: “This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.
“Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac.
“With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.”
Where can I get a McDonald's today?
Aberdeen
Bridge of Don
Bucksburn
Kittybrewster
Dumfries
Lochside Road
Fife
Bankhead Park, Glenrothes
Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline
Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy
Queensway Industrial Estate, Glenrothes
Glasgow
Crow Road
Finnieston
Maryhill
Pollokshaws
Robroyston
Springburn
Inverness
Ishes Retail Park
Irvine
Riverway Retail Park
Stevenston Hawkhill Retail Park
Perth
Dunkeld Road
Broxden Roundabout
What can I order?
The fast food chain is currently operating with a limited menu due to having less staff in kitchen areas at one time.
This still includes fan favourites such as Big Macs and McNuggets - but sadly there are no breakfast options.
Again, this is down to fewer staff and also restaurants operating under reduced hours of 11am until 10pm.
McDonald's has also introduced a spending limit of £25 on Uber Eats and at drive-thrus to try and control the high number of orders.
This spending limit doesn't include the delivery fee when ordering from Uber Eats.
Dining areas will remain closed to the public, so you can't sit inside and eat.
McDonald's has also suspended its click and collect service via the My McDonald's app.
