There have been almost 62,000 deaths above what would normally be expected in the UK during the coronavirus outbreak, while deaths involving Covid-19 continue to fall.

There were 56,308 excess deaths in England and Wales between March 21 and May 22, compared with the average number of deaths for that period over five years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It follows figures last week showing the equivalent numbers for Scotland and Northern Ireland, which, when added together, take the total number of excess deaths in the UK across this period to 61,795.

In England and Wales, Covid-19 was responsible for 77% of these excess deaths.

All figures are based on death registrations.

Tuesday’s ONS release takes number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK to just under 50,000.

Death registrations in England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland show 48,896 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

A further 819 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 23 and 31, according to figures published on Monday by NHS England, indicating the overall death toll for the UK is now just over 49,700.

The UK death toll is the highest in Europe and second highest in the world, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

It comes as the number of weekly deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales fell by almost a third in a week and reached its lowest level for seven weeks.

There were 2,589 deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales registered in the week ending May 22, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is down 32% from the previous seven days, with 3,810 deaths involving coronavirus registered in the week ending May 15.

The ONS said there were 12,288 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 22 – a drop of 2,285 from the previous week but still 2,348 more than the five-year average.

There were 1,289 excess deaths in care homes during the seven days, compared with the five-year average, and 24 fewer deaths in hospitals.

Of all deaths registered by May 22, 43,837 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – 15.3% of all deaths.

Detailed analysis on non-Covid-19 deaths will be published by the ONS on Friday.

The proportion of deaths in care homes involving coronavirus fell to below a third in the week ending May 22.

Some 32.5% of all deaths in care homes involved Covid-19 during the seven days, compared with 37.2% the week before.

Out of all deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered up to May 22 2020, 64% (28,159 deaths) occurred in hospital, the ONS said.

A further 29% (12,739 deaths) took place in care homes, with 5% (1,991) in private homes, 1% (582) in hospices, 0.4% (197) in other communal establishments, and 0.4% (169) elsewhere.