BORIS Johnson has boosted the Scotland Office with two new ministers, including a Scot who represents an English constituency.
A week on from Douglas Ross’s unexpected resignation as an Under Parliamentary Secretary of State over the Dominic Cummings row, the Prime Minister has appointed Iain Stewart to hold the same position while David Duguid will also take up the same role albeit in an unpaid capacity. The Banff and Buchan MP, 49, will, similarly, take up the role as an unpaid junior whip.
The fact that Mr Johnson, who also has the title of Minister for the Union, has given Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, two new colleagues in Dover House will be seen as a move to bolster the Government’s promotion of the Union north of the Border.
However, the appointment of Mr Stewart, 47, who represents Milton Keynes South, could well provide a target for the Government’s political opponents as two Scottish backbenchers, Andrew Bowie and John Lamont, were not chosen for promotion. Following the 2015 General Election, Mr Stewart, who was raised in Hamilton, served as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to David Mundell, the then Scottish Secretary.
