BORIS Johnson has boosted the Scotland Office with two new ministers, including a Scot who represents an English constituency.

A week on from Douglas Ross’s unexpected resignation as an Under Parliamentary Secretary of State over the Dominic Cummings row, the Prime Minister has appointed Iain Stewart to hold the same position while David Duguid will also take up the same role albeit in an unpaid capacity. The Banff and Buchan MP, 49, will, similarly, take up the role as an unpaid junior whip.