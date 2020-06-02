POLICE have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was raped in a city park.

The force said the 16-year-old was subjected to a serious sexual assault in Dawsholm Park on Monday night.

They have launched an investigation and appeal to any witnesses in the area.

They added that the attack happened in a wooded area close to the park entrance at Ilay Court.

The park in North Glasgow sits in the Kelvindale, Maryhill, and Temple areas of the city as well as parts of Bearsden.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland is carrying out enquiries after a 16-year-old woman was seriously sexually assaulted at Dawsholm Park in a wooded area a short distance from the entrance at Ilay Court in Glasgow at 8.10 pm on Monday, June 1.

"Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting 4107 of 1 June."