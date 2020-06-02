An alarming video sent to the our sister title, Glasgow Times, shows dramatic footage of two men armed with large blades scrapping on a Govanhill road.
One man is confronted by another with bare feet as the two clash on Aikenhead Road in broad daylight.
One of the men narrowly misses a strike to the face as the other lashes out with the knife in his had.
Before a woman runs in to break the fight up, the person recording the clip can be heard saying: "Oh my god", while the other says: "Madness mate."
The girl then walks out of the shot shouting at one of the men to "get tae f**k".
A third man is also seen in the video watching by with a golf club in his hands.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
