A man has been arrested after a crash in North Ayrshire left a biker in a critical condition.

The 70-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a black Aprilia motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a silver Audi A5.

The incident happened on the A736 Lochlibo Road at Torranyard, near to the Viewfield Manor Leisure Park, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

The biker was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, where he is said to be in a critical condition.

The 55-year-old man driving the car was arrested and later released without charge, pending further inquiries.

Road Policing Sergeant Ian Thornton said: “Our investigation into what happened continues and we are keen to speak to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers.

“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2340 of Tuesday June 2 2020.”