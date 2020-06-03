OFFICIALS are looking at tracing coronavirus outbreaks in Scotland through human waste.

Terry A'Hearn, chief executive of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), said it is planning to set up trials to help battle the infection.

He said this could provide additional information "that will help everyone understand where the virus is".

Sepa was among the first agencies across Europe to start work on the idea, he said.

There is evidence Covid-19 can be found in human faeces up to 33 days after a patient has tested negative for respiratory symptoms.

Mr A'Hearn made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee.

He told MSPs: "I think it was the Dutch, I might be wrong in that, but they, six or seven weeks ago, said, 'Look, you can actually do some tracing in the waste water at sewage treatment plants and it will give you additional information about the level of the virus spread in that local area'.

"So we were one of the first agencies across Europe to start work on that, and we've been working very closely with Scottish Water and others in the health system in government to say, 'How can we do some trials?'

"Because that would be in addition to the personal tracing systems the government will set up, or has been setting up.

"It will give additional information that will help everyone understand where the virus is."

He was asked about the issue by SNP MSP Angus MacDonald, who raised potential safety concerns for staff working at treatment plants.

Mr A'Hearn said he did not think there have been any significant issues with Scottish Water over the potential impact on its workforce.

He said: "I know that in the work we've done with Scottish Water obviously in trying to work out how to do this testing of the waste water, we've had a huge priority in both organisations on how to protect our workforce."