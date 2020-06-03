CASH-STRAPPED councils across Scotland have still not been handed a penny of the £155 million promised to them by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes amid a warning over an extra £100 million “black hole” in town hall finances, with that deficit set to rise.

COSLA, the umbrella organisation for Scottish councils, told Holyrood’s local government committee that authorities have received no explanation as to why the £155 million of vital funding the Scottish Government was given by the UK Government to hand over to councils to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic has not materialised.

Ms Forbes is due to meet with COSLA’s resources spokesperson, Gail Macgregor, later today, with the £155 million of missing money set to be top of the agenda.

A row erupted last month after it emerged Ms Forbes had recommended that councils drain their already-depleted reserves to plug any funding gap – while refusing to hand over the £155 million until she had been told how much councils need in emergency support.

Once the £155 million is handed over, councils will still be out of pocket by around £100 million – and that gap is expected to rise as the pandemic continues.

Alison Evison, president of COLSA, said: “Unfortunately councils have not received this money.

“We have had an assurance that we will receive it during the month of June.”

She added: “Recovery will bring its own challenges for local government.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, councils had experienced significant funding cuts and as a result, were already being forced to make difficult decisions – the current crisis has only exacerbated these challenges.

“COSLA has undertaken a cost-collection exercise with all council and the first iterations indicates an initial net additional cost of around £100 million up to the end of June. This figure takes into account the £80 million provided by the Scottish Government for hardship and food funding, as well as the £155 million of consequentials that have been committed to local government.”

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson said it was “unbelievable” that councils have still not received their funding and that it was “really disappointing”.

Mr Simpson also pointed to Scottish councils’ £100 million black hole”, which he warned would “leave local government in serious problems”.

Edinburgh City Council current has a budget deficit of £56.5m for this financial year, and only after using £11.2 million from its own reserves to try and bridge some of the shortfall.

The council’s demand for fortnightly payments for free schools meals has increased from around 6,000 at the start of the lockdown to around 8,000 – but officials in the capital have warned that “detailed financial projections indicate that Edinburgh’s food fund allocation will be fully utilised by 15 June”.

Scottish Labour local government spokesperson and Lothians MSP, Sarah Boyack, said: “The delay in passing on funds has only deepened the financial crisis that councils face and the funding that will eventually be made available is now too little and too late.

“By digging their heels in and prevaricating, the Scottish Government has ensured that this money will only go to help repair the damage to council finances that the delay has caused.

“The true cost of the intransigence of the Scottish Government can be seen in the huge financial difficulties our councils are facing.”

She added: “When this pandemic is over people will remember how councils stepped up to the mark and delivered for their community. They are on the frontline in supporting businesses to keep going, planning to get our schools open again when it is safe and supporting the most vulnerable.

“The Scottish Government needs to act now to stand up for Scotland’s councils, respect the importance of their work and ensure they have the funding they need now.”