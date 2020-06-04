Around 40 pupils and staff have been injured after knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage at a primary school in Southern China.
The attack took place at a school in the city of Suzhou according to reports with China Global Television Network reporting that at least three people are in a serious condition.
Video footage posted on social media showed children with bandages walking or being carried out of a health center, where a crowd had gathered outside.
More than 40 school staffs and students sustained injuries in a knife attack at a primary school in Wuzhou, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Thursday morning: local government pic.twitter.com/xu2EQZdze2— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 4, 2020
Global Times tweeted: "More than 40 school staffs and students sustained injuries in a knife attack at a primary school in Wuzhou, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Thursday morning: local government."
