Around 40 pupils and staff have been injured after knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage at a primary school in Southern China.

The attack took place at a school in the city of Suzhou according to reports with China Global Television Network reporting that at least three people are in a serious condition. 

Video footage posted on social media showed children with bandages walking or being carried out of a health center, where a crowd had gathered outside.

Global Times tweeted: "More than 40 school staffs and students sustained injuries in a knife attack at a primary school in Wuzhou, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Thursday morning: local government."