JACOB Rees-Mogg looks set to come under fire today over the UK Government’s contentious decision to end the hybrid UK Parliament in the wake of the self-isolation of Cabinet colleague Alok Sharma following his test for the coronavirus.

The Commons Leader is due to make his usual statement on forthcoming Commons business but some MPs are outraged that within 24 hours of the Government banning digital sessions the Business Secretary could have come down with Covid-19 with all the implications that could have for his colleagues in Government and fellow parliamentarians.

And it has emerged there are now suggestions the Commons authorities, to avoid MPs having to form a very long queue every time they vote – dubbed the “coronavirus conga” – are looking at allowing them to use their security passes to swipe an electronic scanner to enable them to vote quickly.

Mr Sharma, who is now self-isolating at home in his Reading constituency, took ill while at the Commons dispatch box when he repeatedly wiped his nose and forehead; one of the symptoms of the virus is a fever.

His spokeswoman said: “Secretary of State Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill. In line with guidance, he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self-isolate."

Toby Perkins, the Labour shadow minister, had raised concerns over Mr Sharma's appearance in the Commons earlier in the day and later branded the situation “ridiculous”.

He said: "If there are now fears that he may have Covid-19 and he hadn't already tested negative, it was the height of irresponsibility for him to be in Parliament sniffling, sweating and snorting from the despatch box."

Kirsty Blackman, the SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster, said Mr Sharma’s suspected infection demonstrated "just how ridiculous and irresponsible the Tory Government's decision to end virtual participation in Parliament was".

The Aberdeen MP insisted: "They must now rectify this serious mistake and reintroduce hybrid proceedings without delay.”

But Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, suggested his colleague might have had a bout of "severe hayfever" but that self-isolating was the “correct precaution”. The Business Secretary’s test result is expected later today.

However, Mr Lewis denied Mr Sharma's case supported the argument for virtual voting in the Commons to return.

"It is important for parliamentarians to be able to properly scrutinise legislation, not just for Covid but for the wider legislative agenda we have to continue with for people across the country but to do so within proper guidelines.

"That's what the House authorities have set up, that's what's been working over the last few days and that's a very good thing,” declared the Secretary of State.

"It highlights Alok's situation; if he has got coronavirus, why it is so important that if you are in a work environment, you have got to follow the guidelines."

Meanwhile, Labour’s Barry Gardiner was heavily criticised for leaving his self-isolation to attend a BlackLivesMatter protest at Westminster.

Tory backbencher Imran Ahmad Khan, on a Point of Order in the Commons, said the former Shadow Trade Secretary had “fragrantly flouted the law” by joining the protests and had in fact “boasted” about breaking social distancing measures on social media.

Mr Gardiner, who represents the London seat of Brent North, made clear he had this week tested negative for Covid-19 and tweeted: “Been social distancing since March. Today I broke it to join the #BlackLivesMattter demo outside Parliament and take a knee with thousands of brave young people calling for Justice.”

But Nigel Farage, the former MEP and leader of the Brexit Party, attacked the Scot on social media, posting: “You total hypocrite Barry Gardiner, you attack Cummings 4 times and then ignore social distancing to join a protest that then became a violent mob. Perhaps you should resign.”

In response to Mr Khan’s intervention, Dame Eleanor told MPs that her colleague Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker had “gone to a great deal of effort to make sure that members and staff working here are protected”.

She went on: “If any Member of this House is openly flouting the rules that we have asked every citizen of the United Kingdom to observe to keep the virus under control and to protect the vulnerable and to protect the NHS, then that Member is putting not only himself or herself at risk, but everyone else at risk as well.”

Dame Eleanor added: “I hope that the facts are not as he has stated them but if it transpires that the facts are as he has stated them, then it should be incumbent upon anyone coming into this building, if they know that they have put themselves at risk of contracting or passing on the virus, to act responsibly.”